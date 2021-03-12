Clean Up Underway After Nicaragua’s Tallest Volcano Erupts  

TODAY NICARAGUA – Authorities in Nicaragua are keeping a close watch on the San Cristobal volcano, as residents clean up from Tuesday’s eruption that showered ash over the northwestern city of Chinandega.

The 1,745-meter-high colossus, located northwest of Nicaragua, made an explosion that raised a column of ash and smoke scattered later towards Chinandega.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the eruption of Nicaragua’s tallest volcano.

The ash eruption lasted about 30 minutes and the volcano was heard rumbling, causing alarm among the inhabitants of Chinandega. Visibility was reduced to the point that vehicles on the streets turned on their lights, while people circulated with umbrellas, hats and masks, the communicator said.

Due to the gases in the affected places an annoying smell of sulfur is felt.

One witness said there was a single big explosion followed by 30 minutes of spewing gasses.

Late Tuesday Vice President Rosario Murillo asked Nicaraguans to remain calm, but there was no mention of evacuations.

The San Cristobal volcano is one of the highest mountains in the Pacific volcanic chain of Nicaragua and registers frequent activity. The volcano erupted nearly a month ago, sending a huge ash plume into the air.

