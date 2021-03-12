Friday 12 March 2021
type here...
Central AmericaNicaragua

Clean Up Underway After Nicaragua’s Tallest Volcano Erupts  

by Q24N
10

TODAY NICARAGUA – Authorities in Nicaragua are keeping a close watch on the San Cristobal volcano, as residents clean up from Tuesday’s eruption that showered ash over the northwestern city of Chinandega.

The 1,745-meter-high colossus, located northwest of Nicaragua, made an explosion that raised a column of ash and smoke scattered later towards Chinandega.

- Advertisement -

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the eruption of Nicaragua’s tallest volcano.

The ash eruption lasted about 30 minutes and the volcano was heard rumbling, causing alarm among the inhabitants of Chinandega. Visibility was reduced to the point that vehicles on the streets turned on their lights, while people circulated with umbrellas, hats and masks, the communicator said.

Due to the gases in the affected places an annoying smell of sulfur is felt.

One witness said there was a single big explosion followed by 30 minutes of spewing gasses.

- Advertisement -

Late Tuesday Vice President Rosario Murillo asked Nicaraguans to remain calm, but there was no mention of evacuations.

The San Cristobal volcano is one of the highest mountains in the Pacific volcanic chain of Nicaragua and registers frequent activity. The volcano erupted nearly a month ago, sending a huge ash plume into the air.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleLatin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes
Next articleThe New Feminism in Latin America
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega prepares his ‘re-election’

On November 7, Nicaraguans will go to the poll in elections...
Read more

Despite Covid and Barriers Nicaraguans Migrate to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Restricted borders, increased immigration patrols, limitations in transportation and...
Read more

MOST READ

Controversy in the Legislative Assembly for the use of the word “blacks” in a motion

Economic Recovery

Costa Rica’s Foreign direct investment begins to recover

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The prediction that Costa Rica would be well positioned as an investment center as the pandemic slows down is fulfilled, according to...
Consumption

Bätse will be the only app that taxi drivers can use legally

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Bätse is the only mobile application (app) that the official taxi drivers (red taxis) can legally use in Costa Rica. This despite the...
Employment

Unemployment in Costa Rica has affected women the most during the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The latest unemployment figures show that women have been affected the most during the pandemic: more than a quarter of the female...
Latin America

The coronavirus pandemic raised poverty in Latin America to 33.7%, its highest level in 12 years

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Poverty in Latin America increased in 2020 to the highest levels in the last 12 years, reaching 33.7% of the total...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Will there be new sanitary restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter)?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For now, it appears unlikely that the government sees it necessary to tighten the sanitary measures for Semana Santa (Easter Week) from...
Trends

Leprechauns: Facts About the Irish Trickster Fairy

Carter Maddox -
There is something strangely compelling about the legend of a leprechaun. This Irish creature is said to be something of a trickster but gives...
Front Page

The year of the pandemic: the Juan Santamaría went from ‘bustling’ to desolation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Within a few months, the Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Jose airport (SJO), went from being “bustling” to becoming a practically...
Venezuela

Venezuela to introduce one million bolivar banknote

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced Friday the introduction of three new banknotes: 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars. But with...
Health

47 travelers have tried to leave the country with false covid-19 test results in two weeks

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday that, in a period of two weeks, 47 travelers have tried to leave...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.