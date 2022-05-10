Tuesday 10 May 2022
Cost of the basic food basket increased by ¢5,000 in one year

Dairy products had a 7% increase as of this month

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The cost of the Canasta Básica Alimentaria (CBA) – Basic Food Basket – increased by ¢5,000 colones in one year, going from ¢42,303 in May 2021 to ¢47,331 in 2022, according to data from the nstituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) – National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.

The current urban CBA is made up of 52 foods, distributed in 15 groups.

Fats increased ¢754, cereals ¢701, non-alcoholic beverages had an increase of ¢589, dairy products ¢536 and beef ¢523; being the food subgroups with the greatest increase.

Precisely dairy will have an increase of 7% from this month. The Dos Pinos Milk Producers Cooperative confirmed to QCR that the adjustment responds to the price of fuel and supplies, caused by the war in Ukraine and the container crisis.

José Gabriel Montero, sales manager of a distribution company, said that the increase in the cost of living mainly impacts independent workers.

Of the entire basic basket, the only food group that decreased in price was vegetables, which fell by ¢368.

The CBA is defined as a set of foods that constitute a minimum necessary to satisfy at least the energy and protein needs of a family and that adjust, as far as possible, to the cultural pattern, purchasing power, as well as the availability, and prices of food locally.

 

