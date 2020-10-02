Costa Rica opens borders to ALL Americans Starting Nov. 1

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced this Friday afternoon that residents and citizens of all US states will be able to enter Costa Rica as of November 1, a measure that will help the country’s economic reactivation and job creation.

Before that, on October 15, residents of the states of Florida, Georgia, and Texas will be able to enter as tourists, expanding the list of U.S. states to 24.

The announcement is a clear indication that Costa Rican does not want to lose out on the high tourist season that begins in November.

According to the Minister, data from the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy (MIDEPLAN), calculated based on the Input-Output Matrix, allowing the entry of citizens and residents of all the states of the United States could generate the country US $1.5 billion dollars in foreign currency, that is equivalent to 2.5 points of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and about 80,000 jobs for the year 2021.

“Our conversations with technical teams in the airline sector allow us to determine that by opening the United States market, they could attract between 35% and 40% of 2019 air traffic, both originating in North America and connecting in that region.

“This will allow reactivating tourism (…) A tourist visiting the country activates a series of productive chains such as agriculture, fishing, commerce, transport, tourist guides, hotels, restaurants, operators, artisans and towards that we must focus to continue with the reactivation, safeguarding sanitary measures against COVID-19 ”, explained Segura.

Currently, residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island, Ohio and California (as of Oct 1), and the District of Columbia are allowed to enter the country.

Before the pandemic, the North American market brought 1.6 million tourists to Costa Rican soil, with an average stay of 12 days and a daily expense of US $170 per person.

The size of the potential market for the United States is 23.5 million tourists.

Entry requirements

Residents and citizens of the United States of America who wish to visit Costa Rica must meet three requirements:

Complete the digital form called HEALTH PASS and available at https://salud.go.cr Take the COVID-19 PCR test and obtain a negative result; the sample for the test must be taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica. Mandatory travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19 illness. Said insurance can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers. Up to November 1, only residents of the authorized states can enter, with proof of residency by way of their state driver’s license or State ID. As of November 01, 2020, it will not be necessary to present proof of residence as all the states will be enabled.

In addition to the United States, 44 additional countries, including Canada, the European Union (Schengen area, UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, China, Jamaica, New Zealand, Thailand, Uruguay, and Mexico are authorized to enter Costa Rica.

To date, approximately 6,000 tourists have entered from August 1 to September 30, all complying with strict protocols, and none of whom have been reported as carriers or infected with COVID 19.

“To reactivate employment, international tourism is a tool with low epidemiological risk,” said the Minister of Tourism.