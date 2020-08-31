Costa Rica will allow the entry of tourists on yachts and sailboats as of September

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica will allow the entry of tourists arriving by yachts or sailboats as of September 1. The Government issued on Saturday an executive decree that enables the entry by sea of ​​visitors from the list of authorized countries.

The country has open air borders countries of the European Union (Schengen zone), United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Uruguay, and 12 U.S. states.

Tourists who come from any one of these countries and would have not made a stopover elsewhere will be able to enter the national territory without any inconvenience.

Among the requirements that tourists arriving on yachts or sailboats must meet is a negative PCR test (which must be taken 72 hours before the trip); that they must have medical insurance that offers coverage in case of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus; they must deliver the document “International Boat Departure” and complete the Health Pass, issued by the Ministry of Health.

Tourists who do not have a negative PCR test (which must be taken 72 hours before the trip), or tourists who set sail from a city or country that is not on the list of open borders with Costa Rica, will receive a health order to 14 days of quarantine.

In both scenarios, the days at sea will be deducted from the last departure recorded in the ship’s log.

For the entry of tourists by sea, yachts or sailboats must dock in the authorized marinas such as Golfito, Los Sueños, Pez Vela, Banana Bay and Papagayo.

Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, explained at a press conference that a very controlled opening of the sector will continue and asked to strictly apply sanitary protocols to sustain this reactivation in the medium term.

More: https://www.visitcostarica.com/es/costa-rica/planning-your-trip/entry-requirements