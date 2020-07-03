Couple who lied about COVID-19 to hospital staff to be fined ¢2.2 Million

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported that it is in the process to impose a fine on a couple that concealed from the staff of the Hospital of San Juan de Dios that the husband had COVID-19. The Prosecutor’s Office also opened an ex officio investigation into the case that could lead to criminal charges.

The couple arrived at the hospital on Wednesday because she would be undergoing a cesarean, but they did not report the man’s health condition when the medical consult was taken.

As a result of this, basically a lie, 16 officials from that hospital had to be isolated on Thursday.

“We modified the General Health Law to authorize fines when there is non-compliance. A person who leaves their house (with a sanitary order for COVID-19) is subject to a fine of five base salaries (¢ 2.2 million),” Health Minister Daniel Salas said this Friday at a press conference.

In this case, the mother arrived at the medical center accompanied by her husband, who has a health order for COVID-19. In the emergency patient classification area, she denied having any possible COVID-19 contact.

Subsequently, in Obstetrics medical evaluation, she was again asked if she had any link associated with COVID-19 and again denied this situation.

The medical center learned that the woman was the link to a COVID-19 patient after she made the comment in the hospital room. It was then that the protocol was activated.

At the same time, she and her baby were tested. The mother is positive and the baby negative.

They are both in good health.

The Deputy Prosecutor’s Office of the First Judicial Circuit of San José reported that it decided to open an investigation ex officio in the case, for the alleged crime of disobedience.

“A few people who break sanitary measures can put many more people at risk (…) The few that violate sanitary orders can cause a big problem for us,” said Minister Salas.