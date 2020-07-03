Friday, 3 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRedaqted

Couple who lied about COVID-19 to hospital staff to be fined ¢2.2 Million

Pregnant woman lied about her husband infected with COVID-19 at hospital admittance; she tested positive, newborn negative

Rico
By Rico
66
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported that it is in the process to impose a fine on a couple that concealed from the staff of the Hospital of San Juan de Dios that the husband had COVID-19. The Prosecutor’s Office also opened an ex officio investigation into the case that could lead to criminal charges.

The couple arrived at the hospital on Wednesday because she would be undergoing a cesarean, but they did not report the man’s health condition when the medical consult was taken.

As a result of this, basically a lie, 16 officials from that hospital had to be isolated on Thursday.

“We modified the General Health Law to authorize fines when there is non-compliance. A person who leaves their house (with a sanitary order for COVID-19) is subject to a fine of five base salaries (¢ 2.2 million),” Health Minister Daniel Salas said this Friday at a press conference.

- paying the bills -

In this case, the mother arrived at the medical center accompanied by her husband, who has a health order for COVID-19. In the emergency patient classification area, she denied having any possible COVID-19 contact.

Subsequently, in Obstetrics medical evaluation, she was again asked if she had any link associated with COVID-19 and again denied this situation.

The medical center learned that the woman was the link to a COVID-19 patient after she made the comment in the hospital room. It was then that the protocol was activated.

At the same time, she and her baby were tested. The mother is positive and the baby negative.

They are both in good health.

- paying the bills -

The Deputy Prosecutor’s Office of the First Judicial Circuit of San José reported that it decided to open an investigation ex officio in the case, for the alleged crime of disobedience.

“A few people who break sanitary measures can put many more people at risk (…) The few that violate sanitary orders can cause a big problem for us,” said Minister Salas.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 288 new cases, health crisis looms
Next articleHow much are you willing to pay for a mask?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 288 new cases, health crisis looms

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) If in Costa Rica the measures of social distancing, hygiene,...
Read more

Health admits community transmission in the Greater Metropolitan Area

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The explosion of COVID-19 infections forced in the last couple...
Read more

MOST READ

Pura Vida

Robotic Spy Sea Turtle Crawls Up Costa Rican Beach to Lay Camera Eggs For Vultures to Steal

Q Costa Rica -
In a terrapine clip narrated by David Tennant from the PBS/BBC series ‘The Tropics: Spy in the Wild 2’, an incredibly realistic robotic spy...
Read more
Economy

Costa Rica got more expensive this morning, July 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting from today, July 1, 2020, articles of the basic basket and agricultural supplies will have a 1% Value Added Tax (VAT), and...
Health

COVID-19 case detected among PriceSmart Santa Ana staff

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities confirmed the detection of a positive case COVID-19 among PriceSmart Santa Ana staff. According to the press department of the Ministry of...
Interest Rates

How does the new usury law change credit in Costa Rica?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On June 20, 2020, the Usury Law went into effect in Costa Rica after being published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta,...
Health

Costa Rica “Hammers” Down For 10 Days

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Apply the term used by Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado "hammer and dance" (martillo y baile), we heard today the anticipated measures to...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Reuters -
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA