Diesel drops ¢96 and super gasoline ¢73 starting today, Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – As of this morning, Tuesday, The liter of diesel will be ¢96 cheaper and super gasoline will drop ¢73, following the publishing on Monday in La Gaceta the latest adjustment approved by the regulator authority.

Starting at 12:01 am, a liter of super went from ¢821 to ¢748 and diesel from ¢846 to ¢750. However, a liter of regular gasoline will increase from ¢786 to ¢786.

- Advertisement -

The adjustment also affects the cost of LPG, dropping ¢12 colones a liter, and other fuels, such as Av-Gas, dropping ¢158, Kerosene ¢71, and Jet A-1 general ¢74.

Last week, The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) – the Costa Rican refinery that refines nothing, announced a request for a reduction of ¢116 a liter for regular gasoline and ¢22 for super, as well as an increase of ¢7 for diesel. However, this adjustment still needs to go through all the paperwork at Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) and would the approved prices (either what is requested by RECOPE or whatever figure the ARESEP considers appropriate) will most likely come into effect in the first days of February.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related