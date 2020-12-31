Dollar exchange closes 2020 at ¢615.43, the highest of the year

QCOSTARICA – This Wednesday, December 30, the U.S. dollar closed at the highest price of 2020 in the wholesale market.

At the close of the last session of the year, this Wednesday, December 30, the currency reached a weighted average price of ¢615.43 in the Foreign Currency Market (Monex), administered by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR).

- Advertisement -

A summary of the Monex trading this Wednesday, the minimum trade was ¢60810 and the maximum ¢616.25.

With the weighted average price reached on this day, the U.S. dollar ends 2020 with an appreciation of 7.36% compared to the ¢573.24 in which it began on January 1, the data published on the BCCR website show.

Before this Wednesday’s session, the highest price of the currency was ¢615.11, on November 10.

The last days of each year have the peculiarity that there is less negotiation of dollars in the exchange market and less participation in Monex.

- Advertisement -

At the close of the day, December 30, 2020, the Central Bank set the reference exchange rate at ¢609.43 for the buy and ¢616.86 for the sell. The rate on December 30, 2019, was ¢569.93 for the buy and ¢575.56 for the sell. Use the search function at the bottom of this page for the dollar exchange history.

At the banks, the exchange rate varied from ¢605 for the buy at the Banco Nacional (BNCR) to ¢619 for the sell at the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR). At the private banks, the rate oscillated between ¢602 for the buy and ¢621 for the sell. See the complete list here.