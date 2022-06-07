Home Economy Dollar Exchange Dollar exchange drops ¢10 colones

Dollar exchange drops ¢10 colones

Experts expect that there will continue to be an increase in the demand for dollars

By
Rico
-
0

QCOSTARICA – The “yo-yo” dollar exchange took a nosedive in the last several days, falling ¢10 colones at commercial banks following last week’s massive intervention by the Banco Central (Central Bank).

This Tuesday, the reference exchange rate was set by the Central Bank at ¢683.01 for the buy and ¢688.00 for the sell.

At the commercial banks, the sell ranges from ¢688 to ¢693.

The dollar exchange at commercial banks this Tuesday morning. Source Central Bank

Last week, the sell reached ¢700 at one private bank, while most others, including the state banks, it was between ¢698 and ¢699.

The dollar exchange at commercial banks on Friday, June 3. Source Central Bank

Despite the intervention of millions of dollars by the Central Bank in the Foreign Currency Market (MONEX) to stabilize the exchange rate, economist, Gerardo Corrales, expects that there will continue to be an increase in the demand for dollars.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA