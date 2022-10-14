Friday 14 October 2022
Dollar exchange fell ¢14 in less than a week

The dollar exchange reference rate today is ¢616.64 for the buy and ¢624.72 for the sell

Economy
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢616.64 Buy

¢624.72 Sell

14 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The sell reference for the US dollar, according to the el Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), – Central Bank, reflected a decrease of ¢14 colones in less than a week, going from ¢642 on Friday, October 7 to ¢628 this Thursday, October 13..

Tourists exchanging currency at the Juan Santamaría Airport. Photo Adrian Soto

In the case of the windows of commercial banks and other financial institutions, the sell for the dollar exchange is between ¢623 and ¢630, depending on the bank. See the official listing here.

Daniela Andrade, an economist at the Bolsa Nacional de Valores (National Stock Exchange), the cause in the fluctuation of the international price of oil in recent days.

Financial analyst, Daniel Suchar, commented that increases in fuel prices can be expected in February or March of next year, if not sooner.

Read more: Experts predict fuel prices will increase again mid-December

On October 4, we saw a reduction of ¢110 in a liter of super gasoline, ¢115 in a liter of regular gasoline and ¢7 in a liter of diesel came into force.

