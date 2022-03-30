Dollar exchange hits ¢671 at banks

QCOSTARICA – The dollar exchange rate hit a record ¢671 colones to one US dollar at most of the major banks, both private and state.

The Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), Banco Nacional (BN), BAC San Jose, Davividenta and Scotiabank, are among the banks that posted ¢671 for the sale and ¢657.50 for the buy this Wednesday afternoon.

See here the latest from the Central Bank of the exchange rates at banks.

The Central Bank (Banco Central) posted a reference rate of ¢657.28 for the buy and ¢664.60 for the sell.

On March 1, the Central Bank reference rate was ¢640.02 for the buy and ¢647.31 for the sell. That is a difference of ¢17.26 for the buy and ¢17.29 for the sell in one month.

Economist, Jorge Benavides, said that among the factors that affect the upward pressure is the second electoral round, however, a decrease would be expected when it is defined who will be President.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deposited the US$284 million of the agreement that it maintains with the country. According to specialists, the resources will impact indicators such as the exchange rate and interest rates.

