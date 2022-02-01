Home Economy Dollar Exchange Dollar exchange hits record: sell at more than ¢646

Dollar exchange hits record: sell at more than ¢646

By
Rico
-
0

QCOSTARICA – The reference price of the dollar reached its maximum peak during the last 40 years, with the sell being quoted at ¢646.90, according to data from the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank of Costa Rica.

From January 1, 1983, to date, the dollar exchange reached a peak of ¢646 on December 23, 2021, then dropped, reaching a new peak of ¢646.90 today, February 1, 2022.

The Central Bank reported on Friday the sell reached ¢650 at some banks on Friday.

Almost four years ago, ahead of the presidential elections, the dollar exchange was quoted at ¢574.09, that is, it was ¢72 less than in the current electoral process.

Will it go even higher this week? Then drop? Your guesses are as good as ours.

RELATED ARTICLES

© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.