Dollar exchange hits record: sell at more than ¢646

QCOSTARICA – The reference price of the dollar reached its maximum peak during the last 40 years, with the sell being quoted at ¢646.90, according to data from the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank of Costa Rica.

From January 1, 1983, to date, the dollar exchange reached a peak of ¢646 on December 23, 2021, then dropped, reaching a new peak of ¢646.90 today, February 1, 2022.

The Central Bank reported on Friday the sell reached ¢650 at some banks on Friday.

Almost four years ago, ahead of the presidential elections, the dollar exchange was quoted at ¢574.09, that is, it was ¢72 less than in the current electoral process.

Will it go even higher this week? Then drop? Your guesses are as good as ours.

