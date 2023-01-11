Wednesday 11 January 2023
Dollar exchange registers fall for the second day; dropped ¢13 so far this year

Economy Dollar Exchange
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢580.40 Buy

¢587.53 Sell

11 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The dollar exchange registered a new decrease on Tuesday. dropping ¢13 colones in the first 10 days of 2013, reaching its lowest level since 2020.

The reference rate set by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank – for this Wednesday morning is ¢580.40 for the buy and ¢587.53 for the sell. A day earlier, it was ¢583 and ¢592.79 respectively.

The year began with a rate of ¢594.17 for the buy and ¢601.99 for the sell.

Last December, the dollar exchange made headlines when it fell back to ¢600, from an all-time high of around ¢700 colones to one US dollar just six months earlier.

In the Mercado de Monedas Extranjeras (Monex) – Foreign Currency Market, where wholesale operations are registered, the average exchange rate fell this Tuesday to ¢583.96.

The currency has not been at that level since July 2020.

According to data published by the Central Bank, the decrease in the dollar exchange during the first days of January occurs because there is a greater abundance of dollars in the Costa Rican economy, which influences the Monex and the purchase and sale price in commercial banks, both state and private.

