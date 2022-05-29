Sunday 29 May 2022
type here...
Search

Dollar exchange rose ¢40 in the last quarter

The main recommendation is not to borrow in dollars if your income is in colones.

EconomyDollar ExchangeRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Dollar exchange rose ¢40 in the last quarter

QCOSTARICA - The U.S. dollar with respect to the...
Read more

World Champion: Yokasta Valle is the best in the world

QCOSTARICA - The world champion, Yokasta Valle, lived an...
Read more

Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 is maintained for public and private employees

QCOSTARICA - Mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in public and...
Read more

Latin America will suffer one of its most serious crises due to the war in Ukraine

Q REPORTS (EFE) The Latin American and Caribbean region...
Read more

74% of Costa Ricans have not used a taxi in the last year

QCOSTARICA - 74 percent of Costa Ricans say that...
Read more

Argentina confirms Latin America’s first cases of monkeypox

Q24N - Argentina has confirmed the first cases of...
Read more

Bill to convert loans in dollars to colones would exempt costs

QCOSTARICA - Given the increase in the exchange rate,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢675.89 Buy

¢685.03 small> Sell

28 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The U.S. dollar with respect to the colon rose ¢40 in the last quarter, going from ¢645 to ¢685, undoubtedly affecting people who have loans or receive services in colones.

On Saturday, the reference rate at the Banco Central was set at ¢675.89 for the buy and ¢685.03 for the sell.

- Advertisement -

At the commercial banks, both State and private, the sell rate ranged between ¢687and ¢690

There are many reasons that are influencing the rise in the exchange rate, a rise that could hit ¢700 colones in the coming days. But the main reason is that more is being paid for the price of gasoline, which is reaching record figures in international markets.

“The country incurs greater spending for the purchase of raw materials and that means that it is reporting a growing trend in the exchange rate,” said César Restrepo, General Director of the Bolsa Nacional de Valores (National Stock Exchange).

This week, the Central Bank took pressure off the market by selling close to US$71 million to the public sector.

People who keep their loans in dollars and do not receive their salary in dollars should be cautious, assured Kimberly Quesada, head of the Coopenae Financial Advice program.

“Many times the increases in the exchange rate and interest rates are circumstantial and do not last too long. Sometimes refinancing a debt with currency exchange does not provide greater financial relief and rather, it will incur commission expenses and other costs,” explained Quesada.

- Advertisement -

The main recommendation is not to borrow in dollars if your income is in colones.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWorld Champion: Yokasta Valle is the best in the world
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Bill to convert loans in dollars to colones would exempt costs

QCOSTARICA - Given the increase in the exchange rate, many are...
Read more

Is ¢700 colones to one dollar around the corner?

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange is expected to maintain an upward...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

President blames former gvt for spending US$2.3 billion in international reserves

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves blamed the government of...
Health

Compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 is maintained for public and private employees

QCOSTARICA - Mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 in public and...
Paying the bills