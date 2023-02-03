Friday 3 February 2023
type here...
Search

Dollar increased ¢14 in four days

The increase in the exchange rate occurs after exporters, businessmen in the tourism sector and other actors pointed out the problems of unemployment and economic recovery that the downward currency is generating.

EconomyDollar ExchangeRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Tycoon who wants to build a dry canal in Costa Rica in trouble for alleged fraud

QCOSTARICA - India's billionaire and industrialist, Gautam Adani, who...
Read more

Dollar increased ¢14 in four days

QCOSTARICA - And we're back to the rollest coaster...
Read more

500,000 people in Costa Rica could improve their credit situation. How?

QCOSTARICA - If in Costa Rica the compliance and...
Read more

Joselyn Chacón admits having paid to “put the hurt on” the media

QCOSTARICA (Nacion.com) The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, affirmed...
Read more

Uncovering the Red Tape of Clean Water in Costa Rica

(OP-ED) Imagine having to haul water to your home,...
Read more

Do CBD Products Actually Work?

Rumors about the beneficial effects of CBD products have...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Minister of Sport assures that it is urgent to legalize recreational marijuana

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Sport, Mary Munive, asked...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢564.58 Buy

¢570.60 Sell

3 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – And we’re back to the rollest coaster dollar exchange. Breaking the downward trend since the beginning of the year, the U.S. dollar this week rose ¢14 colones.

Financial analyst Daniel Suchar. La Republica

This Friday morning, the Central Bank reference rate for the dollar exchange is ¢564.58 for the buy and ¢570.60 for the sell.

The increase in the exchange rate occurs after exporters, businessmen in the tourism sector and other actors pointed out the problems of unemployment and economic recovery that the downward currency is generating.

- Advertisement -

Propping the dollar exchange is through the Central Bank’s policy of inteventions carried out in the Mercado de Monedas Extranjeras (Monex) – Foreign Currency ,to which this week there were two, one for US$39 million on Monday and US$37 million on Thursday.

“Although the alarms had gone off due to competitiveness issues, we also have to remember that in Costa Rica there are 11.6% of people unemployed, which implies more than 286,000 people. In this sense, the exchange rate impacts this sector of the population, since with a downward exchange rate, the tourism and service sectors lose money and will not hire,” financial analyst Daniel Suchar told La Republica.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article500,000 people in Costa Rica could improve their credit situation. How?
Next articleTycoon who wants to build a dry canal in Costa Rica in trouble for alleged fraud
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tycoon who wants to build a dry canal in Costa Rica in trouble for alleged fraud

QCOSTARICA - India's billionaire and industrialist, Gautam Adani, who until last...
Read more

Uncovering the Red Tape of Clean Water in Costa Rica

(OP-ED) Imagine having to haul water to your home, or worse,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumption

Price of most fruits and vegetables increased up to 28% at farmer’s fairs

QCOSTARICA - Every weekend, many head to the local...
Dollar Exchange

Central Bank intervenes propping up the dollar exchange

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange rose slightly, one colon,...
Paying the bills