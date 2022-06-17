Friday 17 June 2022
type here...
Search

Drop of ¢102 in diesel subsidized by gasoline comes into effect today

The Regulatory Authority reported that a new methodology was applied to set the price of gasoline

EconomyFuel PricesNational
By Rico
Costa Rica continues with the highest fuel prices in Central America
Paying the bills

Latest

Why is everyone traveling to Costa Rica right now?, asks prestigious travel magazine

QCOSTARICA - Tropical weather, endless coastlines, extraordinary wildlife encounters...
Read more

Drop of ¢102 in diesel subsidized by gasoline comes into effect today

QCOSTARICA - In the, "I can't remember if and...
Read more

Chaves decress pay hike for ministers and deputy ministers

QCOSTARICA - "It is difficult to recruit people," were...
Read more

Approved a reduction of ¢102 diesel and ¢2 in super and regular gasoline

QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos...
Read more

Economists Warn of High Growth in Rural Poverty in Recent Months

QCOSTARICA - In order to approximate the impact that...
Read more

El Salvador maintains the lowest fuel prices in the region

Q24N - The Government of President Nayib Bukele continues...
Read more

The garbage crisis worsens in Panama City

Q24N (EFE) Garbage piles accumulate in almost every corner...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢684.21 Buy

¢692.62 small> Sell

17 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – In the, “I can’t remember if and when this has ever happened” department, the price of fuels drops while the regulatory authority processes the monthly adjustment.

The reduction of ¢102 colones in a liter of diesel and ¢2 colones in super and regular gasoline will take effect today, Friday, June 17, after its publication in La Gaceta on Thursday, after the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) approved its publication the day earlier.

- Advertisement -

In this way, a liter of diesel will go from ¢1012 to ¢910, the liter of super from ¢1062 to ¢1060 and the liter of regular from ¢1024 to ¢1022.

The reduction is based on the change in the methodology in setting fuel prices, which eliminates the use of international reference prices and, instead, uses the acquisition prices of the products purchased by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) – the Costa Rican Oil Refinery that refines nothing.

This change makes it possible to reflect the prices actually paid and not the international market prices.

In play are also two decrees of the government of Rodrigo Chaves to apply the reduction to diesel, that is its price at the pumps subsidized by gasoline, given “the impact of the price of diesel fuel in the productive and most vulnerable sectors of the country”.

The decrees prevented a drop of ¢88 colones in the price of super gasoline and ¢76 colones for regular.

Despite this decrease, fuels remain at the highest prices recorded since the existence of ARESEP.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleChaves decress pay hike for ministers and deputy ministers
Next articleWhy is everyone traveling to Costa Rica right now?, asks prestigious travel magazine
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Approved a reduction of ¢102 diesel and ¢2 in super and regular gasoline

QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) -...
Read more

Economists Warn of High Growth in Rural Poverty in Recent Months

QCOSTARICA - In order to approximate the impact that inflation as...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Americas

US analyzes excluding Nicaragua from CAFTA for exchange with Russian troops

Q REPORTS (Los Angeles, California/ San Jose, Costa Rica)...
Business

Liberty aspires to continue leadership in telecommunications in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Liberty, the new identity of the merged...
Paying the bills