Drop of ¢9 in recharging rate per minute for electric vehicles

QCOSTARICA – While gasoline prices saw a hike in effect on Thursday (March 9), today, Friday (March 10), owners of electric vehicles will see a drop of ¢9 colones in the recharging rate per minute at recharge stations across the country.

In this way, the cost of this service will go from ¢150 to ¢141 for the 52 fast charging points that exist in the country, of which 38 are operated by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE).

Mario Mora, ARESEP’s Energy Mayor, pointed out that the Law requires them to update the rate regularly.

Silvia Rojas, from the Electric Mobility Association (ASOMOVE), explained the usefulness of these fast charging points.

According to data from the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), around 6,540 electric vehicles are currently circulating in the country, of which 1,888 were added in 2022.

As to gasoline prices, on Thursday a liter of super gasoline is now ¢777 colones, and regular ¢756; Diesel dropped to ¢717 per liter. For the latest fuel prices in effect at all service stations across the country, see the Recope official website here.

