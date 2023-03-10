Friday 10 March 2023
type here...
Search

Drop of ¢9 in recharging rate per minute for electric vehicles

BusinessConsumptionMore News
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?

(Q24N) If crowded airports are a sign, Australians are...
Read more

Drop of ¢9 in recharging rate per minute for electric vehicles

QCOSTARICA - While gasoline prices saw a hike in...
Read more

Dollar remains at the lowest levels: can companies take measures to avoid the impact of the exchange rate?

QCOSTARICA - What can businesses do in Costa Rica...
Read more

Guanacaste Airport received a 100% crewed flight by female personnel

QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday, March 8, in celebration of...
Read more

Costa Rica to benefit from legal insecurity in Nicaragua?

QCOSTARICA - Overnight and thanks to the legal insecurity...
Read more

Costa Rica hosts for the first time one of the most influential events in the aviation industry

QCOSTARICA - 'Airport Day', one of the most internationally...
Read more

Costa Rica has the first female UH1 helicopter aviation captain

QCOSTARICA - The Servicio de Vigilancia Aérea (SVA) -...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢544.79 Buy

¢552.56 Sell

10 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – While gasoline prices saw a hike in effect on Thursday (March 9), today, Friday (March 10), owners of electric vehicles will see a drop of ¢9 colones in the recharging rate per minute at recharge stations across the country.

In this way, the cost of this service will go from ¢150 to ¢141 for the 52 fast charging points that exist in the country, of which 38 are operated by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE).

- Advertisement -

Mario Mora, ARESEP’s Energy Mayor, pointed out that the Law requires them to update the rate regularly.

Silvia Rojas, from the Electric Mobility Association (ASOMOVE), explained the usefulness of these fast charging points.

According to data from the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), around 6,540 electric vehicles are currently circulating in the country, of which 1,888 were added in 2022.

As to gasoline prices, on Thursday a liter of super gasoline is now ¢777 colones, and regular ¢756; Diesel dropped to ¢717 per liter. For the latest fuel prices in effect at all service stations across the country, see the Recope official website here.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDollar remains at the lowest levels: can companies take measures to avoid the impact of the exchange rate?
Next articleWhat happens to your body on a long-haul flight?
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica Reached Highest EV Market Share In The Americas In 2022

QCOSTARICA  - Costa Rica retained its leadership position within the Latin...
Read more

Gas prices going up again

QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon is over. The low dollar causing gasoline...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trade

Costa Rica and Ecuador sign FTA

QCOSTARICA - The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves,...
National

OIJ: “So many resources” to homicides affects investigations into drug trafficking and corruption

QCOSTARICA The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) recognized that...
Paying the bills