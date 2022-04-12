Tuesday 12 April 2022
Experts project a decrease of up to ¢15 in the dollar exchange

EconomyDollar ExchangeHQ
By Q Costa Rica
Dollar Exchange

¢650.86 Buy

¢657.96 Sell

12 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – After reaching a maximum of more than ¢670 colones for one US dollar, the dollar exchange rate is expected to continue on its downward trend in the coming months. Ar least, that is how economists see it, taking into account the behavior of the currency after the national elections.

Tourists exchange currency at the Juan Santamaría Airport. (Adrian Soto)

After the results of the elections, the dollar fell ¢7 in just one week, dropping to ¢661 according to the reference price of the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Costa Rica’s Central Bank.

Economist, Jorge Benavides, agreed with financial analyst, Daniel Suchar, that the sale of the currency could decrease by as much as ¢15 colones in the coming weeks and remain stable, although it will depend on the government’s decisions.

Currently, the Central Bank reserves are healthy and expected to grow.

Since February there have been no interventions by the Central Bank in the foreign currency market to stabilize the exchange rate.

Previous articleHealth exempts yellow fever vaccine requirement from April 8 to May 8
Next articleReturn of plates and vehicles frozen for Semana Santa
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

