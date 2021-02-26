False dentist worked from his garage and charged ¢ 100,000 for ‘braces’ that come off in a few hours

QCOSTARICA – A 30-year-old man, who posed as a dentist, set up an office in the garage of a house in Siquirres, Limón, where he treated people attracted by the low prices he charged.

What this fake dentist never expected was that one of his victims would report him.

This person told police he paid ¢100,000 to get braces, with the intention of correcting his teeth. They came off a few hours later.

The College of Dental Surgeons of Costa Rica announced this Thursday that the man was sentenced by the Criminal Court of Siquirres to five months in prison, accepting an abbreviated process. This conviction for violation of the General Health Law was final on February 22.

The man still has another pending case for the same reason.

Garage or dental office?

According to police report, the false dentist lacked the academic support to perform this type of dental treatment, worked out the garage of a house.

”The illegal exercise of the profession is a crime typified in the Penal Code and General Health Law. It is committed by those who practice Dentistry empirically as they are not duly incorporated into the College of Dental Surgeons of Costa Rica ”, said Graciela Sánchez, from the College of Dental Surgeons.

So far this year, the College has registered a 50% increase in complaints from victims of empirical treatment.

”We are aware of people who suffer irreversible damage, not only to their mouth but to their health in general. Therefore, when we receive a complaint of this type, we corroborate the information, and after being certain that someone is exercising illegally, we inform the Ministry of Health and the Public Ministry,” said Sánchez.

People seeking dental treatment are advised to ensure that the professional is incorporated into the College on the website or calling 2256-3200.