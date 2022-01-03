Fine of ¢55,852, possible seizure plates and late fees and interst to those who did not pay the Marchamo

Payment can only be made at the INS offices

QCOSTARICA- Haven’t yet paid the 2022 Marchamo? It’s going to cost you ¢55,852 for the traffic fine and the possible confiscation of license plates and/or vehicle if you get stopped and interest and late fees.

If you paid and forgot the sticker and paperwork at home, the same situation save for the late payment penalties.

According to reports by the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), as of January 1, about 294,000 vehicles had not had the 2022 Marchamo paid, meaning that thousands of drivers potentially on the roads with the current circulation permit, as teams of Transitos (traffic police) waiting to issue them fines and with tools on hands to remove license plates.

To be clear, the 294,000 it includes vehicles that are or have been out of circulation and whose owners have not taken the steps to unregister the vehicle.

The sanction is established by the Traffic Law in its article 146, paragraph X, and the amount was updated by the Road Safety Council (Cosevi), in accordance with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The late fees and interest can add up. All 2022 Marchamos not paid start incurring additional charges starting January 1:

Mandatory Auto Insurance: Basic annual passive rate plus five percentage points, calculated by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), in force at the time of collection, applied in proportion to the days of delay.

Infractions: 36% per year.

Property tax (interest): 12.37% per year or 0.03380 per day (this percentage may vary during the rest of the year).

Property tax (fine): 10% per month (capped at 100%).

Parking meters: 2% per month, up to 24%. Stops a year.

On November 1 began the collection of the 2022 Marchamo for the 1,615,227 registered vehicles. By December 31, some 82% of the owners had paid.

Today and tomorrow, January 3 and 4, the INS offices will remain closed, with the exception of the following offices with a Marchamo payment window open from 8 am to 3 pm

San José headquarters (INS central building)

Alajuela Headquarters

Cartago Headquarters

Sede del Este (side of the Zapote bull ring)

Desamparados Headquarters

Escazú Headquarters

Guadalupe Headquarters

Heredia Headquarters

Liberia Headquarters

Limón Headquarters

Pérez Zeledón Headquarters

Puntarenas Headquarters

