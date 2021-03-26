Friday 26 March 2021
type here...
NewsFront PagePolitics

Former president asks Alvarado to lead a “Great Alliance for Central America” ​​to visit Biden

by Rico
103

QCOSTARICA – Former president Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (1998 – 2002), asked President Carlos Alvarado to lead a call for Central American leaders to visit Joe Biden in Washington, in order to establish bilateral agreements through a “Great Central American Alliance”.

For Rodríguez, the convocation of leaders must be made through the Central American Integration System (SICA), that Costa Rica currently holds the Pro Tempore presidency.

- Advertisement -

“In this hour of enormous suffering, of anguish and uncertainty for the world and specifically for Central Americans, history once again summons Costa Ricans to lead fraternally to turn tears into satisfaction.

“To turn the cost of the pandemic into an opportunity to overcome it for all the Central American peoples,” Rodríguez said in the letter to Alvarado.

For what?

The former president explained that with a Great Alliance for Central America it will be possible to take advantage of new technologies and connect all the homes of the Isthmus with knowledge networks.

In addition, he hopes that this Alliance will allow the strengthening of the rule of law, respect for human rights and eradicate corruption.

- Advertisement -

In addition, decarbonize the Central American nations, generate interconnected clean energies, among other actions related to mitigating global warming.

“An Alliance with these characteristics with the support of the United States and Mexico and with the collaboration of Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom (…) would attract investment, knowledge and innovation capable of eliminating unemployment and creating prosperity,” said Rodriguez.

In contrast, the benefits for the United States would be seen in favorable effects on disorderly immigration, global warming and the reactivation of the world economy, according to Rodríguez.

For the ex-president, if Alvarado assumes this leadership, he will not have opposition from the political, business, social and union sectors.

Casa Presidencial (Government House) has not confirmed the receiving of the letter, much less if the president has responded.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Echeverría is an economist, lawyer, businessman and politician, serving in public office from 1968. In 2004, he was elected Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), a month later voluntarily stepped down from this post to return to Costa Rica to face allegations of financial wrongdoing during his presidential tenure in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

On April 27 of 2011, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison, but the ruling was later reversed in a December 2012 decision by an appeals court, which found him innocent of all charges

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDemocracy and Ethnic Conflict: Blacks in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

What should Biden do about Venezuela?

Q REPORTS - Former US President Donald Trump's policy of maximum...
Read more

US Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,

Q REPORTS - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to outline...
Read more

MOST READ

Mexicans Are Pouring Back Into U.S. After Leaving Years Earlier

Trends

3 Useful Tips to Boost the Quality of Your Content

Carter Maddox -
It’s impossible to become successful in the Information world without knowing how to create unique, engaging, and marketable content. At first sight it may...
Trends

Democracy and Ethnic Conflict: Blacks in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
The Slave trade contributed a lot to the settlement of the black population in Cost Rica. Being a Spanish colony, blacks were important in...
Guatemala

Three Volcanoes Increase Their Eruptive Activity in Guatemala

Q24N -
Q24N - Guatemala's National Institute of Volcanology (INSIVUMEH) on Wednesday informed that the Pacaya, Fuego, and Santiaguito volcanoes intensified their eruptive activity and warned...
Vaccine

11th batch of covid-19 vaccines arrived: Costa Rica accumulates 676,455 doses

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed Tuesday night at the Juan Santamaría airport,  the 11th batch from Pfizer with a...
Cartago

Transitos save Uber driver from assailants

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Transitos (traffic officials) Gustavo Ordóñez and Daniel Picado became guardian angels of Ronny Picado Hernández an Uber driver, rescued from two alleged...
Health

If the contagion rate continues to rise, Costa Rica could have 370 hospitalized within a month

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the last couple of months, Costa Rica has experienced a marked drop in new confirmed cases and in the number of...
Farandula

Former Miss Costa Rica denounces sexist and obscene messages

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Karina Ramos, mode, former Miss Costa Rica, businesswoman and host of the television program, Telehit Musica, denounced this week in her...
Economic Recovery

Domestic flights at Juan Santamaría Airport begin to recover

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Domestic flights at the Juan Santamaría SJO Domestic Termina are experiencing a tepid recovery, after the forced pause caused by the Covid-19...
Health

Deaths associated with covid-19 displaced heart attacks as leading cause of deaths in 2020

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Deaths associated to covid-19 displaced heart attacks in 2020, as the leading cause of death in Costa Rica. According to data from the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.