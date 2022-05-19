Thursday 19 May 2022
Gasoline would drop by ¢28 and diesel by ¢43 due to changes in Aresep’s methodology

Drop in prices would take time to reach the consumer, as it requires a public hearing to be held in June

Economy
By Rico
Latest

Jill Biden visits Costa Rica this weekend

QCOSTARICA - The first lady of the United States,...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves and journalists clash for the truth. Who is lying?

QCOSTARICA - In the second week of the new...
Read more

QCOSTARICA - As the headline reads, we are in...
Read more

President: If the extension of ruta 27 is in the contract “we will enforce it”

QCOSTARICA - What will happen to the expansion of...
Read more

If Latin America has a commercial capital, it is Miami

Q REPORTS (Economist) For Joan Didion, an American essayist,...
Read more

Pilar Cisneros: “The government should be totally open to the press”

QCOSTARICA - The press must have access to public...
Read more

Arrival of tourists from the U.S. and Europe recovers

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica registered for April 2022 the...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢670.23 Buy

¢675.98 small> Sell

19 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – As the headline reads, we are in for a drop in gasoline prices, but it will take some to feel the regulatory authority’s proposed reduction of ¢28 per liter on super gasoline, ¢27 on regular, and ¢43 on diesel as an effect of recent changes in the methodology.

These modifications are included in the tariff study ET-041-2022 based on a first technical analysis carried out by the Energy Intendancy of the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP).

The file clarifies that before issuing a resolution, the ARESEP must submit its proposal to a public hearing, which would take place on June 10. Finally, it would come into force after publishing the decision in the official newspaper La Gaceta, which could happen during the second half of June.

Only then will we, the consumers, perceive the drop.

However, this good news could be affected by another rate study processed corresponding to the extraordinary adjustment in May, which considers the increase in international prices of fuels imported by Costa Rica.

The resolution of that study and the resulting new prices would come into force in the first half of June, as reported by Aresep.

For the time being, and most likely for the next several weeks, consumers in Costa Rica will continue to pay the highest gasoline prices ever, which could be even higher before seeing a drop.

Currently, the price per liter of super gasoline is a historical record of ¢958, regular is ¢933, and diesel pumps at ¢908.

These prices include the latest increase for the single fuel tax, which was applied yesterday,  Wednesday, May 18.

