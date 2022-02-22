“Gordo Navideño” jackpot lottery winners did not claim ¢120 million

QCOSTARICA – The winners of ¢120 million colones corresponding of the Gordo Navideño (Christmas Lottery) did not claim their money, according to the State lottery, the unta de Protección Social (JPS).

The money was to be divided between three fractions of the jackpot, to which the time to redeem the prizes expired on February 17.

The Gordo Navideño draw was held on December 19, 2021r and the winning number for the jackpot was 19 with series 613. The total amount for first place was ¢1.6 billion colones in four issues.

Evelyn Blanco, JPS production manager, explained that the lottery tickets have the expiration date to claim the prize at the bottom of the ticket and that prizes not claimed go to the profits of the JPS, which are then distributed to non-governmental social welfare organizations.

According to data from the JPS, ¢24 million colones of the second prize and ¢4 million of the prize have also have gone unclaimed.

