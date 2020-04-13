Search Q Colombia articles
With rains respiratory viruses will increase; Health calls for extreme hygiene measures

RicoRico
Though the rainy season doesn't typically kick in until mid-May, the national weather service reports that the transition from dry to rainy has already...
When can you drive? Here’s a breakdown of the new restrictions

Rico
Beginning today, Monday, April 13, there are new vehicular restrictions in place to reduce the movement of people and contagion of the coronavirus covid-19. I'll...
Perez man is the 4th Costa Rican who dies from the covid-19 in the U.S.

Rico
Michael Mora Cerdas became the fourth confirmed Costa Rican to lose his life in the United States due to the new coronavirus. Originally from Pérez...
Health rules out covid-19 in pregnant Nicaraguan minor who entered Costa Rica illegally

Rico
The pregnant Nicaraguan teenager who entered the country illegally through the border in Upala, in Alajuela, is not infected with the new coronavirus, confirmed...
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 595 confirmed cases, 56 recoveries

Rico
The number of people infected with covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 595 cases this Sunday, 18 new positives over the previous day. There 583 adults...
The vehicle restrictions that will apply from April 13 to 30

Rico
Semana Santa is almost over and though there is some letting up of the tight restrictions of this week, the Minister of Health and...
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 577 infections, 49 recovered; New measures for next week announced

Rico
Health Minister Daniel Salas reported at noon today, Saturday, that people infected with the coronavirus reached 577, 19 more than the reported the day...
Today is April 11. We almost forgot.

Rico
With everyone focused on the coronavirus, the battle against the virus and the way of daily life, now with forced social distancing, can't drive...
Priest celebrates mass with pews full of photos of parishioners

Q Costa Rica -
They say that when we overcome the coronavirus pandemic nothing will be the same as before. Well, there are many already changing and one of...
Feeling Worried In Costa Rica, While In Nicaragua …

Rico Rico
Rico's Digest - I dare say that Nicaragua could become the New York or Italy in Central America, and not in the good way. The...
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

Living In An Underdeveloped Country Like Costa Rica

Christopher Howard
Today, I thank God for living in an underdeveloped country like Costa Rica, where a week after the first case of the coronavirus and...
Infected or Contaminated, What’s The Difference?

Rico Rico
Watching the television reports, reading the online reports and social network posts, I notice the use of infected and contaminated interchangeably. I don't you about...
Effects of Costa Rica’s Physical Distancing According to Google

Rico Rico
Rico's Covid-19 Digest - There is no doubt that the national emergency due to the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic has affected life in Costa Rica....
Costa Rica installs an air base at Nicaragua border

Rico
The Government of Costa Rica has installed an area base on the border with Nicaragua and added more police to monitor and prevent the...
Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 558 cases confirmed, 42 recovered

Rico
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Costa Rica has reached 558 this Good Friday, confirmed the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas. Compared to...
Nicaraguans try to enter Costa Rica through the San Juan River, despite the closure of borders

Rico
In boats of up to 50 people, Nicaraguans try to enter Costa Rica, that keeps its borders closed to them and all foreigners that...
Coronavirus In Costa Rica: 539 Infected, 30 Recovered

Rico
The number of people infected in Costa Rica with the new coronavirus increased to 539, according to the latest report issued this Thursday by...
Living In An Underdeveloped Country Like Costa Rica

Christopher Howard
Today, I thank God for living in an underdeveloped country like Costa Rica, where a week after the first case of the coronavirus and...
New coronavirus in Costa Rica: Number of patients rose to 502; Now 3 Dead

Rico
While celebrations were all-around at the Hospital San Rafael in Alajuela, for the discharge from hospital of one their own, later in the day,...
Housing Minister proposes three types of rent moratorium due to coronavirus crisis

Rico
Housing Minister, Irene Campos, presented to legislators this Monday, a draft bill to establish various moratoriums and payment arrangements in terms of rents, both...
Isolation with great inequality, warns State of the Nation

Rico
The measure issued by the central government that the population" stay at home" to avoid a massive spread of COVID-19 is experienced unevenly by...
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 483 patients with covid-19; country begins to produce face shields

Rico
The number of patients with covid-19 in Costa Rica increased in 16 cases from 467 to 483, according to the latest report released by...
Costa Rica extends its border closure until April 30

Rico
Costa Rica Security Minister, Michale Soto, announced the closure of the border will be extended to April 30, 18 more days than the April...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack

Rico
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
Crack Down On Prostitution In San Jose

Rico
Q COSTA RICA / Many living and visiting Costa Rica's capital city know about San Jose's other side, the side where in bars, massage...
Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler

Q Costa Rica
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
10 Reasons Why Black Men Should Visit Costa Rica (List)

Q Costa Rica
(By Tarik Pierce, Expatkings.com) What’s up fellas! I’ve shared a lot of stories and information on many beautiful countries lately but there is one...
14 in Costa Rican Have Changed Their Color Of Their Eyes

Rico
If having blue eyes is a dream of yours, you can be part of a test group of Stroma Medical, a U.S. based company...
Irish actor Stuart Townsend Selling Malibu Mansion For New Life in Costa Rica

Rico
  Irish actor Stuart Townsend is saying goodbye to California, putting up for sale his Malibu mansion after settling down in Costa Rica with his...
Tom and Gisele hit the beach in Costa Rica amid coronavirus outbreak

Luis Morales
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen aren't letting coronavirus stop...
They 12 women who yearn for the Miss Costa Rica 2020 crown

Luis Morales
Miss Costa Rica 2020 has officially started the competition...
