LATEST
Covid-19
The LATEST
COVID-19 Timeline
News
National
Cartago
Cuidad Neily
Jaco
Guanacaste
La Fortuna
Limon
Nicoya
Nosara
Osa
Puntarenas
Samara
San Carlos
San Jose
San Ramon
Sixaola
Turrialba
Zona Sur
Central America
Belize
El Salvador
Guatemala
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama
South America
Argentina
Bolivia
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela
Business
Economy
Money
Taxes
Health
Sports
Tech
Blogs
Rico’s DIGEST
Christopher Howard’s Live in Costa Rica
Rick Philps
Juan Sebastian Campos
Michael Miller
Miles Demars-Rote
REPORTS
The Americas
Latin America
World
Front Page
OP-ED
Politics
Editorial
COSTA RICA DECIDES 2018
Pura Vida
Today Costa Rica
Costarica History
Lighter Side
Only In Costa Rica
Q Magazine
Farandula
Confidential
Entertainment
Fashion & Beauty
People
Television
Travel
Expat Focus
Living in Costa Rica
Retirement
Ricos Travels
Travellers Tales
Tourism
Medical Tourism
QMedia
Photos of Costa Rica
Photo Galerias
Videos
Health
With rains respiratory viruses will increase; Health calls for extreme hygiene measures
Rico
-
13 April 2020
Though the rainy season doesn't typically kick in until mid-May, the national weather service reports that the transition from dry to rainy has already...
Read more
LATEST NEWS
Coronavirus
When can you drive? Here’s a breakdown of the new restrictions
Rico
-
13 April 2020
Beginning today, Monday, April 13, there are new vehicular restrictions in place to reduce the movement of people and contagion of the coronavirus covid-19. I'll...
Read more
Health
Perez man is the 4th Costa Rican who dies from the covid-19 in the U.S.
Rico
-
12 April 2020
Michael Mora Cerdas became the fourth confirmed Costa Rican to lose his life in the United States due to the new coronavirus. Originally from Pérez...
Read more
Health
Health rules out covid-19 in pregnant Nicaraguan minor who entered Costa Rica illegally
Rico
-
12 April 2020
The pregnant Nicaraguan teenager who entered the country illegally through the border in Upala, in Alajuela, is not infected with the new coronavirus, confirmed...
Read more
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 595 confirmed cases, 56 recoveries
Rico
-
12 April 2020
The number of people infected with covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 595 cases this Sunday, 18 new positives over the previous day. There 583 adults...
Read more
National
The vehicle restrictions that will apply from April 13 to 30
Rico
-
11 April 2020
Semana Santa is almost over and though there is some letting up of the tight restrictions of this week, the Minister of Health and...
Read more
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 577 infections, 49 recovered; New measures for next week announced
Rico
-
11 April 2020
Health Minister Daniel Salas reported at noon today, Saturday, that people infected with the coronavirus reached 577, 19 more than the reported the day...
Read more
PURA VIDA
Pura Vida
Today is April 11. We almost forgot.
Rico
-
11 April 2020
With everyone focused on the coronavirus, the battle against the virus and the way of daily life, now with forced social distancing, can't drive...
Read more
Pura Vida
Priest celebrates mass with pews full of photos of parishioners
Q Costa Rica
-
2 April 2020
They say that when we overcome the coronavirus pandemic nothing will be the same as before. Well, there are many already changing and one of...
Read more
PERSPECTIVE
Redaqted
Feeling Worried In Costa Rica, While In Nicaragua …
Rico
-
10 April 2020
Rico's Digest - I dare say that Nicaragua could become the New York or Italy in Central America, and not in the good way. The...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica
Living In An Underdeveloped Country Like Costa Rica
Christopher Howard
-
9 April 2020
Today, I thank God for living in an underdeveloped country like Costa Rica, where a week after the first case of the coronavirus and...
Read more
Rico's Digest
Infected or Contaminated, What’s The Difference?
Rico
-
8 April 2020
Watching the television reports, reading the online reports and social network posts, I notice the use of infected and contaminated interchangeably. I don't you about...
Read more
Rico's Digest
Effects of Costa Rica’s Physical Distancing According to Google
Rico
-
8 April 2020
Rico's Covid-19 Digest - There is no doubt that the national emergency due to the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic has affected life in Costa Rica....
Read more
National
Costa Rica installs an air base at Nicaragua border
Rico
-
11 April 2020
The Government of Costa Rica has installed an area base on the border with Nicaragua and added more police to monitor and prevent the...
Read more
Coronavirus
Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 558 cases confirmed, 42 recovered
Rico
-
11 April 2020
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Costa Rica has reached 558 this Good Friday, confirmed the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas. Compared to...
Read more
National
Nicaraguans try to enter Costa Rica through the San Juan River, despite the closure of borders
Rico
-
10 April 2020
In boats of up to 50 people, Nicaraguans try to enter Costa Rica, that keeps its borders closed to them and all foreigners that...
Read more
Coronavirus
Coronavirus In Costa Rica: 539 Infected, 30 Recovered
Rico
-
9 April 2020
The number of people infected in Costa Rica with the new coronavirus increased to 539, according to the latest report issued this Thursday by...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica
Living In An Underdeveloped Country Like Costa Rica
Christopher Howard
-
9 April 2020
Today, I thank God for living in an underdeveloped country like Costa Rica, where a week after the first case of the coronavirus and...
Read more
Coronavirus
New coronavirus in Costa Rica: Number of patients rose to 502; Now 3 Dead
Rico
-
8 April 2020
While celebrations were all-around at the Hospital San Rafael in Alajuela, for the discharge from hospital of one their own, later in the day,...
Read more
News
Housing Minister proposes three types of rent moratorium due to coronavirus crisis
Rico
-
8 April 2020
Housing Minister, Irene Campos, presented to legislators this Monday, a draft bill to establish various moratoriums and payment arrangements in terms of rents, both...
Read more
Front Page
Isolation with great inequality, warns State of the Nation
Rico
-
7 April 2020
The measure issued by the central government that the population" stay at home" to avoid a massive spread of COVID-19 is experienced unevenly by...
Read more
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 483 patients with covid-19; country begins to produce face shields
Rico
-
7 April 2020
The number of patients with covid-19 in Costa Rica increased in 16 cases from 467 to 483, according to the latest report released by...
Read more
National
Costa Rica extends its border closure until April 30
Rico
-
7 April 2020
Costa Rica Security Minister, Michale Soto, announced the closure of the border will be extended to April 30, 18 more days than the April...
Read more
CORONAVIRUS
When can you drive? Here’s a breakdown of the new restrictions
Rico
-
13 April 2020
Beginning today, Monday, April 13, there are new vehicular restrictions in place to reduce the movement of people and contagion of the coronavirus covid-19. I'll...
Read more
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 595 confirmed cases, 56 recoveries
Rico
-
12 April 2020
The number of people infected with covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 595 cases this Sunday, 18 new positives over the previous day. There 583 adults...
Read more
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 577 infections, 49 recovered; New measures for next week announced
Rico
-
11 April 2020
Health Minister Daniel Salas reported at noon today, Saturday, that people infected with the coronavirus reached 577, 19 more than the reported the day...
Read more
54-year-old Costa Rican dies of Covid019 in New Jersey
Q Costa Rica
-
11 April 2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this Friday, the third death of a Costa Rican in the United States by covid-19. In a very brief...
Read more
Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 558 cases confirmed, 42 recovered
Rico
-
11 April 2020
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Costa Rica has reached 558 this Good Friday, confirmed the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas. Compared to...
Read more
