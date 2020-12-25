Friday, 25 December 2020
Health

55 Costa Ricans have already received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine

QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, December 24, 35 seniors and workers from the Hogar Propam Fundación for seniors and 20 officials from the Specialized Center...
Rico
Travel

What is the risk of contracting COVID-19 on board a flight?

QTRAVEL - Inflight COVID-19 transmission is extremely rare. Since the start of 2020, there...

Health

“Everyone get vaccinated,” said one of the first vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica

Rico
QCOSTARICA - Sitting in a wheelchair, Doña Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes took a deep breath...

Health
Rico
News

Paul Watson Says That In Costa Rica His Life Is At Risk

QCOSTARICA - Paul Watson, Canadian environmental activist and founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society,...

Health
Rico
Health

55 Costa Ricans have already received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine

QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, December 24, 35 seniors and workers...
Panama

Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to attend Covid-19 crisis, despite warnings from the U.S.

TODAY PANAMA – A group of 220 Cuban health workers...
#Debunked

Ministry of Health of Panama misinforms about vaccines purchased by Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - It's unclear why the Ministry of Health of...
Health

Vaccination started in Costa Rica!

QCOSTARICA - Doña Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes, 91 years old, and...
TRAVEL

“Wonder Woman” is ready to wreak havoc in Costa Rican cinemas

QMAGAZINE - The fever for Wonder Woman begins to heat...

Redaqted

Clothing, cosmetics and electronics among items retained by customs for errors in declarations

Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA - Buying online and having it shipped to Costa Rica is all the rage. However, it may not be as simple as it...
