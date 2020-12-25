COLOMBIA
Friday, 25 December 2020
Health
55 Costa Ricans have already received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine
QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, December 24, 35 seniors and workers from the Hogar Propam Fundación for seniors and 20 officials from the Specialized Center...
Rico
25 December 2020
Travel
What is the risk of contracting COVID-19 on board a flight?
QTRAVEL - Inflight COVID-19 transmission is extremely rare. Since the start of 2020, there...
Economic Recovery
Tourism crisis does not yield at a time when assistance to the sector ends
Health
Vaccination started in Costa Rica!
HQ
Too cold for you? Cold surge #8 will enter the northern Caribbean Sea tonight
Gas companies must change cylinder valves, not users
Rico
22 December 2020
Discovery Channel to record reality show in Costa Rica
Television
Rico
20 December 2020
UCR Mechanical Ventilators Ready to Hit Hospitals
Health
Q Costa Rica
19 December 2020
Man offered money to a minor in exchange for photographs and sexual encounter
HQ
Q Costa Rica
18 December 2020
Health
Unions of doctors and nurses demand "immediate confinement" until the New Year
Health
Director of the Alajuela hospital: "I remember March 6 with unknown anguish"
Health
Worst pandemic scenario: Covid patients wait for ICU beds in Costa Rica
Health
Seasonal anxiety can cause you to binge on food and drink
Ministry of Health of Panama misinforms about vaccines purchased by Costa Rica
#Debunked
Clothing, cosmetics and electronics among items retained by customs for errors in declarations
Redaqted
Having your vehicle impounded will cost more starting in January
Expat Focus
Costa Rica hospitals with limited beds available in critical intensive care
Health
Costa Rica hospitals with limited beds available in critical intensive care
Health
Residents returning by land must isolate for 14 days
Health
Third time in 50 years that San Jose bullfights have been suspended
San Jose
Business
RACSA: The White Elephant Makes Its Charge
"Everyone get vaccinated," said one of the first vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica
The more things change the more they stay the same
Covid-19 in Costa Rica: CCSS prepares 2.5 million vaccination cards for those immunized against covid-19
7 facts and 4 unknowns about the coronavirus vaccines
EU to start vaccinations on December 27
Coronavirus digest: COVID nearly three times deadlier than flu
Does Rain Wash Away the Coronavirus?
What mistakes? Asks Head of AyA
A Tale of two real estate conmen in Costa Rica
Will we see the 50% reduction in the 2021 Marchamo? I think so, yes…
Open letter to the Minister of Tourism: Time to get serious
President Alvarado has the last say if 2021 Marchamo will be cut in half
'Rescate' asks for rescue
News
Paul Watson Says That In Costa Rica His Life Is At Risk
QCOSTARICA - Paul Watson, Canadian environmental activist and founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society,...
LATIN AMERICA
Panama
Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to attend Covid-19 crisis, despite warnings from the U.S.
TODAY PANAMA – A group of 220 Cuban health workers...
#Debunked
Ministry of Health of Panama misinforms about vaccines purchased by Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA - It's unclear why the Ministry of Health of...
Health
Vaccination started in Costa Rica!
QCOSTARICA - Doña Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes, 91 years old, and...
“Wonder Woman” is ready to wreak havoc in Costa Rican cinemas
"Wonder Woman" is ready to wreak havoc in Costa Rican cinemas
QMAGAZINE - The fever for Wonder Woman begins to heat...
Costa Rican arthouse cinema reopened its doors and is bringing back customers
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Make It Instagram Official
Will drive-ins return to Costa Rica?
Redaqted
Clothing, cosmetics and electronics among items retained by customs for errors in declarations
Q Costa Rica
-
24 December 2020
QCOSTARICA - Buying online and having it shipped to Costa Rica is all the rage. However, it may not be as simple as it...
Read more