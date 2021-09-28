How Is Vaping Kratom A Healthy Choice?

Vaping is consistently rising in popularity as a safer, healthier alternative to smoking. Vaping culture is the new trend among the youth, especially in countries like the US. Vaping acts via various mediums of e-cigarettes, vape mods, and dry herb vaporizers.

Kratom is a natural herb that has proven medical benefits. People traditionally used Kratom as an effective medicine for hundreds of years. However, for the present, the question that arises is if we can vape Kratom juice. Is vaping Kratom healthier than other methods of consumption? Let’s find out!

Origin and Uses of Kratom

Kratom is a native tropical plant of Indonesia, belonging to the group of Mitragyna speciosa. It is also widespread in Thailand, New Guinea, Malaysia, and other parts of South-East Asia.

This herb contains potent alkaloids that have psychotropic properties. It is a popular natural remedy for anxiety, chronic pain, and depression. The chief compounds of this plant are mitragynine and 7 hydroxymitragynine, particularly effective in analgesic effects. The anti-inflammation is more potent than morphine. It lowers the corticosterone levels in mice, which is associated with its anti-depressant effects. It also stimulates sexual energy, enhances our mood, thus stabilizing our mental state.

Vaping is the latest method of consuming Kratom. The herb is arguably the most popular as Kratom tea. People brew the dried leaves or add powders of the extract into the boiling water. Encapsulated Kratom is also available in the markets. Another popular way of consuming Kratom is the toss and wash.

Vaping Kratom in Herbal Vaporizers and E-Cigarettes

If you want to consume Kratom by vaping, there are two ways.

Herbal vaporizers have been in use for years. The vaporizers heat the plant material at a specific temperature, and vapers inhale the vapor that comes out. As the plant heats at a lower temperature, the vapor does not produce any smoke. Usually, Kratom vaporizes at a temperature of 175 to 200 degrees Celsius. Herbal Vaporizers mostly appear as desktop vaporizers with spacious herb chambers. It allows you to load more amounts of Kratom.

On the other hand, e-cigarettes and vape pens are new to the market. E-cigarettes contain liquid vape that converts to vapor via heating. Instead of a dried Kratom herb, the e-liquid consists of Kratom alkaloids and other additional flavors along with the base liquids Propylene Glycol(PG) and Vegetable Glycerin(VG). Like the herbal vapes, Kratom liquid heats at 175 to 200 degrees Celsius. Vaping Kratom via e-cigarettes is relatively safe and more appealing due to the presence of different flavors.

Vaping Kratom: A Healthy Choice?

Let’s talk about the positives of vaping Kratom. The benefits of Kratom consumption as capsules, powder, or tea are available through various studies. However, as far as vaping concerns, no conclusive research is present as of now. Nevertheless, as health activists acknowledge the benefits of vaping today, Kratom vaping might point to some favorable results.

Vaping effects are faster. Kratom alkaloids enter the vaper’s bloodstream directly through the lungs, bypassing the gastrointestinal tract. If we consume Kratom orally, it passes through our digestive system before entering the bloodstream. Hence, it takes about 10 minutes to a few hours to receive the desired effects of the herb. However, when the alkaloids enter the bloodstream directly and reach the brain receptors, the effects are much quicker. It interacts with the opioid receptors and soothes the brain in seconds. It is effective if you suffer from excruciating pain; you can get instant relief by taking a few puffs.

Are there harmful effects?

Anecdotal surveys show that many individuals do not prefer vaping Kratom. There is no doubt that Kratom is an immensely beneficial herb. However, it is open to debate whether vaping Kratom generates similar benefits as consuming Kratom tea or capsules.

Overuse could be fatal: The amount of doses administered is crucial to get the best results of using any herb. Excessive doses of Kratom vape can be dangerous. It might result in shortness of breath, coughing, nausea, and dizziness. Though there is no formal research, the long-term effects of overdosing on Kratom might cause problems such as hyperpigmentation and weight loss.

Conclusion

You can vape Kratom and enjoy certain benefits but, there is another side of the coin. Vaping Kratom is a healthy option if you are planning to quit smoking. You get to inhale beneficial herbal vapors instead of toxic chemicals of smoke. However, you might not get the full benefits of Kratom via vaping. You also need to be aware of buying a high-quality product from reputable vape shops. If the vaping culture attracts you, maybe you can try vaping Kratom. The decision is yours to make!

