Saturday 30 July 2022
Ian Martinez aims for a bright 2022-2023 season

By Carter Maddox
Ian Martinez aims for a bright 2022-2023 season

The jump from Heredia, Costa Rica to Baltimore, Maryland was expected to take a toll on Martinez, but the 6’3 guard has adjusted fairly well into his new home. Martinez was a 4-star recruit coming out of his local high school back home. He was a highly-touted recruit and was a big addition to Utah and its recruiting class. He only averaged 5 points a game his freshman year. However, every game featured a light of potential for Martinez, even if he’s not listed among the NBA Vegas Odds to go early in the Draft.

He had 18 points in the PAC-12 tournament when the stakes are the highest. After struggling to become comfortable, he decided to join the University of Maryland. Playing time was limited for Martinez his first year at Maryland. This was due to his size questioning and depth already established on the team. His junior year should be a different story, as he expected to be a solid contributor.

He showed some bright spots in his first year at Maryland as well. In this case, it wasn’t from point scoring but rather from a deeper contribution. He was dishing out assists and doing a really good job of controlling the court and pace of the game. You can have a good game without having pretty stats.  Being draft-eligible,

Martinez will look to get his name back onto NBA draft boards in the upcoming season. His numbers out of high school put his name on the map but his first two years in college did nothing for him. With a strong 2022-2023 season, he can put his name back out there and build up for a tremendous senior season. His future is in his hands as Ian has all the ability in the world. His quickness sets him apart from many other guards, especially in the Big 10. Look for a motivated season from the young Costa Rican star.

