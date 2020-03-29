Keylor Navas decided to return to Costa Rica with his family in the face of the global threat from the coronavirus, which in France, where more than 40,000 have tested positive and more than 2,600 people of the covid-19.

In France, Navas is the #1 goalkeeper for the Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG).

The complicated part of Navas’ trip was that the French government of Emmanuel Macron canceled commercial flights and that is why it Costa Rica’s darling soccer player some US$200 thousand dollars (about ¢117 million colones) to hire the private plane that took him and family to San José, arriving Friday night.

Navas, his wife Andrea Salas and their three children, like every other Costa Rica and legal resident returning, must now obey to the 14-day mandatory quarantine

His return came two days after he publicly shared how lived in Parid under quarantine, a city he moved to last summer with his wife and three children, after completing a successful stint at Real Madrid.

“We have not been able to leave the house, just to buy food, go to the pharmacy or for an emergency,” he explained.

A few days ago, the Costa Rican spoke to the program Más Cerca de Casa, on the Impact Vision de Impacto Youtube channel, where he assured that he had spent the period of isolation with his family and training at home.

In addition, he sent a message to the Ticos to obey the orders of the Ministry of Health and stay home.

Keylor assured that the French are handling the situation adequately, but also preferred to pull out.

Here he will wait for instructions from PSG to determine when he can return to Europe, at the moment the uncertainty in football is capital.