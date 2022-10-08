Learn here to identify the security measures of the new ¢10,000 bills

QCOSTARICA – Be very careful! The Banco Central (Central Bank) received a recent alert about the alleged counterfeiting of the new ¢10,000 banknotes printed in polymer.

Days ago, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) had confirmed that the variation in the material with which the banknotes are made caused a sharp decrease in complaints of counterfeit money.

Ronald Corrales, Director of the Issuance and Securities Department of the Central Bank, recalled that it is important to feel the reliefs that real bills have.

Corrales also commented that there are ways to identify real bills just by turning them.

On October 1, the old ¢10,000 banknotes printed on cotton paper were taken out of circulation. The old bills lost their commercial value, that is they cannot be used in trade for purchases, but not monetary value, they can be exchanged for new or deposited at banks.

Touch – Look – Turn

“Toque – Mire – Gire” are the words used to properly review the security measures of the new bills.

