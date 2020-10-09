Legislators move to luxurious building amid crisis

QCOSTARICA – Amid the financial crisis that has erupted into violence in the streets, in Cuesta de Moras, legislators have moded into their luxurious building.

The 18 storey high (and 4 floors of underground parking) building, that many have criticized for its not very striking exterior, inside is full of luxuries, such as the legislative floor furnishings with ¢2.8 million colones (US$5,000) for each legislator “curul” (seat), that includes touch screen terminals.

The outside of the building has no windows and is perceived as a mass of concrete, which has drawn much criticism from the start, however, on the inside the windows are abundant and dominate the architecture and lead the light to a central courtyard.

On social networks, the facade of the building has been compared to the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The building will house the offices of the 57 legislators, the legislative floor, commission roons, meeting rooms, cafeteria, press conference room, public gallery and various public access spaces.

The building is bioclimatic, therefore, which is expected to save up to 30% in electricity and water, because in addition, groundwater and rainwater will be reused for sanitary services and air conditioning.

Many of the windows on the west face of the building will be kept open for the entry of air, which will serve to maintain the temperature in the building and save in the use of air conditioning.

The cost of the building and furnishing is ¢83 billion colones (US$140 million dollars), that the parliamentary administration will pay a Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) trust ¢1.3 million colones per month for 15 years.

The executive director of the Assembly, Antonio Ayales, said in a video from Habitat Soluciones that the investment was necessary to provide the country with a “decent” seat of parliament, as well as becoming a tourist attraction.

“In most countries of the world, not only the parliament, but the Presidential House are the reason for tourist visits. Curiously, Costa Rica has neither one nor the other, worthy of a tourist tour,” Ayales said in the video.

Move in the middle of a crisis

It can’t be disputed that the current, soon to become the old, doesn’t serve the needs of the Legislative Branch of Government, several legislators and the comments from the public have shown their dissatisfaction with the timing, given the current circumstances in which the country finds itself it in.

However, authorities of the legislative directory assure that the matter cannot be left for later because “the broth would be more expensive than the eggs”.

The President of the Assembly, Eduardo Cruickshank, assured that changing the dates for the more to the new Congress building would represent additional expenses, the suspension of contracts for more than ¢139 million and a high cost for the administration.

“The transfer process cannot be seen as an isolated event, it is part of other processes that are linked and that have been planned for more than a year and a half, so it would not be advisable to suspend it suddenly,” said Cruickshank.

Cruickshank clarified that it is not true that the suspension of the plenary sessions covers several weeks and assured that it is of five session days: on the 7, 8, 12, 13, and 15 of this month.

It is estimated that the move will last from this Tuesday until October 19 and that that day will be the first session in the new property. For this, a moving company was hired for 80 million colones.

The process also means that the rental contracts for six other buildings that are no longer in use are terminated, as all the legislative staff come together under one roof.

From castle to museum

The Legislative Assembly has operated for many years in 10 different properties that are within a radius of one kilometer.

There are even drivers whose only job it transferring officials between those buildings.

Ayales said that in a single property this problem will end and in addition, the eternal squabble between the legislative fractions of who gets the better offices. In the new building, Alayes, says they will all be the same

With the move to the new home of the Legislative Assembly, the building called Castillo Azul (Blue Castle), which has housed the offices of the presidency of Congress and the two secretariats, will become the Museum of Democracy.