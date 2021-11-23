Long lines to buy the collectible ¢500 coin

QCOSTARICA – Hundreds of people lined up around the Museos del Banco Central (Central Bank Museum) to acquire the collectible ¢500 coin that commemorates the Bicentennial of Costa Rica.

The sale of the special denomination, aimed at fans of numismatics, began this Tuesday, November 23.

The sale is only in person, which generated the agglomeration of those interested in acquiring one of the two pieces.

One has a price of ¢25,000, of which 5,000 were minted, but only 1,000 copies were put on sale this Tuesday, explained Dayanna González, Head of Communication at the Museos del Banco Central.

This coin comes with a numbered certificate case presentation and is finished in green on the country map and on the torch. In addition, it is made of an alloy of copper and nickel in the core; as well as copper, zinc and nickel in the ring. This edition has a mirror finish, that is, both sides are clean, shiny, without stains and with the reliefs correctly delineated.

The second edition, costing ¢7,000 colones, that was put on sale was the Flor de Cuño quality one, which is encapsulated and of which 998 were made available to the public, González explained.

Flor de Cuño refers to the first pieces stamped by a completely new stamp, which has not yet worn away from use, so a very sharp and detailed mintage is obtained.

Those interested can buy only one copy of each of the coins and the sale is registered to their identification document.

Payment can be made in cash, credit or debit card or by Sinpe Móvil.

The new ¢500 coins, but as a non-collectible quality, was placed in circulation by the Central Bank on November 11, delivering the first 420,000 coins among the financial entities. In total, the Central Bank will issue five million coins for general circulation.

