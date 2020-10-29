Thursday, 29 October 2020
BusinessEconomyHQLabor

Minimum wages in the private sector will increase by ¢300 for every ¢100,000 as of January 1

This is the lowest adjustment since the calculation methodology was implemented, in 2016

by Q Costa Rica
5

QCOSTARICA – Private sector employees can see some relief come January 1, with an increase in minimum wage of 0.30%, that is, ¢300 for every ¢100,000 of salary. That adjustment was approved by a majority on Wednesday afternoon at the National Salary Council.

It was also agreed to do a review at the end of the first quarter, in April 2021, to determine “if the conditions exist to improve minimum wages.”

- Advertisement -

The economic contraction and the high level of unemployment facing the country, had a downward impact on the wage adjustment. In fact, this is the lowest increase since 2016, when the current calculation methodology began to be implemented.

Two components are taken into account for setting the increase: One associated with the increase in the cost of living; and the other with economic growth.

However, the current conditions activate clauses provided in the model to omit that second component.

In other words, only the increase in the interannual cost of living will be recognized, which as of September was 0.30%.

- Advertisement -

Opinions divided

Though government and private sector representatives voted in favor of the 0.30% adjustment, it was not my consensus as it was announced, a point made clear by the union sector opposed to the low increase.

“The agreements reached today were not approved by consensus, they are majority agreements. The union sector did not agree with this 0.30% increase,” said Dennis Cabezas, representative of the union sector.

The trade unions put forward a proposal of 1.67%. The Bloque Unitario Sindical y Social Costarricense (Bussco) wanted it to be 1.73%.

Meanwhile, employers are opposed to the April review.

“What was decided at the Council level was to vote for both points separately. In point 1 (the increase) there was consensus between the state sector and the employer, and point 2 (the revision) was by consensus of the labor and state sectors.

- Advertisement -

For this part, the government representative, Luis Guillermo Fernández, affirmed that they expect an improvement in the national economy in the first months of 2021 to assess an additional adjustment.

“Our position is mainly derived from the Minister of Labor. I must say that it is expected that there will be an improvement in the economic indicators for next year and that a review can be carried out in order to improve this increase that is being granted,” said Fernández.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCosta Rica’s Pineapple Has Gone Pink
Next articleTico surf ready to receive tourists from all over the world and reactivate the economy
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Tico surf ready to receive tourists from all over the world and reactivate the economy

Travel Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's opening of the air border to the...
Read more

Minimum wages in the private sector will increase by ¢300 for every ¢100,000 as of January 1

Economy Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Private sector employees can see some relief come January...
Read more

MOST READ

Pura Vida

Campaign seeks to position Los Chiles as a tourist destination

Rico -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Tourism entrepreneurs and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) seek to give a new face to the canton of Los...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,262 new cases for Oct 24

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Saturday, October 24, the Ministry of Health reported 1.262 new cases of COVID-19, of which 246 are by epidemiological link and...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases and 30 deaths for Sunday and Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The report Monday by the Ministry of Health detailed 1,372 new cases for 48 hours from Saturday to Monday, for a total...
Politics

Congress approves reduction in 2021 Marchamo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As had been expected, Congress approved on Tuesday night the bill to reduce the property tax of vehicles of the 2021 Marchamo. By...
Money

With the dollar rising, should I transfer my loan or my savings from the currency?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The change in the exchange rate of the dollar against the colon is an aspect that causes many concerns and nervousness, not...
Nicaragua

“Gag Law” approved by Ortega will enter into force in 60 days

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The 70 votes of the ruling Frente Sandinista (Sandinista Front) in the National Assembly approved, without opposition, the Special Law on...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.