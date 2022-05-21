MVP examples: myths and opportunities 

Let us guess that you’ve got a grandiose idea for a startup, but its complexity and limited budget don’t let you move forward. We’ve got good news: there’s a legitimate way to go around this obstacle. Moreover, during the journey you can get irrefutable evidence that your product is in-demand and people are ready to spend money on it. And as you are able to certify the business you’re building will take off, investors will perceive your startup more favorably, and chances to get investment for further development increase significantly.

What are we talking about? We mean MVP development as a nutcracker for the difficulties you’ve faced. The lack of time and money are the ordinary ones.

MVP is a bridge that connects your ambitions with your opportunities. History of business knows an array of cases when MVP was a springboard to building big and world famous enterprises. The Purrweb team gathered the brightest minimum viable product examples, willing to show where you can get if started wisely.

Respectively, we’d like to invite you to discuss the conditions which empower you to create an MVP suitable for turning into a great undertaking.

Let us share with you several examples and get you equipped with necessary guidance to start a profitable project.

MVP: what is it and why it’s cute

Novice entrepreneurs often think of MVP as a sloppy product that’s predominantly a draft of an original service. This is a common delusion. The properly tailored MVP is a product which lets you earn the first money on your business idea.

MVP is not a deliverable where you try to pack all the features you want to see in the product in an unfinished way.

MVP is a cute product with a few features that are essential for users most of all and are polished enough to give them the opportunity to enjoy service in practice.

What you need to create a prospective product is to be able to perfectly prioritize.

The better you can differentiate the secondary features from fundamental ones, the more balanced MVP you can design.

To illustrate it, let’s remember how the iPhone has been changing from iteration to iteration. Its first version didn’t offer to customers such features as opportunities to send messages to several addresses. And even such common features as «cut» and «insert» were unavailable. But this couldn’t prevent the company from presenting its product to the public since it had other advantages. And, the result you know. People liked the product, and all the desired features were incorporated later: step by step. This way of evolutionary development is less risky and more beneficial for innovative projects.

Originality of idea, as a rule, doesn’t allow you to wait for ages: the risk that someone else will catch it and begin to realize is very high. That’s why time to market actually matters.

If you want to understand whether your MVP is good enough, ask yourself two questions:

Does it make money?

Does it let you gather qualitative real feedback?

Is there room for further development?

If you’ve answered «yes» to all these questions, you are on the right path.

Minimum viable product: examples

Depending on its structure and algorithms of work, your minimum viable product can belong to one of these types.

One-featured MVP

At the very beginning you can focus attention on one feature that deserves to be a backbone of your project. Build it perfectly, polish, improve in accordance with real feedback, and you and your undertaking will find a favorable audience.

When founders of Spotify started their business, they initially delivered the service with the only functionality: music streaming. But the public appreciated the idea, and nowadays, musicians all over the world can’t imagine their life without this online tool and the product is estimated at $21bn. Cooperation with the largest music recording studios and 50 million of active users is the best confirmation of the properly chosen strategy.

Concierge MVP

The work of this type of the app is supported by staff that performs different manipulations in order to help customers get what they want. This solution is close to the Wizard of Oz MVP, but there’s no mystification: the customer knows how the process runs.

Willing to let customers book food from miscellaneous cafes and restaurants, those startup founders offered people to book food on the site. As for booking, cooking and delivering, these functions were trusted to personnel. That’s how the owners of Zerocater checked the idea that people will order food online from local grocery shops and cafeterias. As you see, they didn’t start with complicated routing of orders straight to local kitchens automatically. First, they considered how it can work in reality. The result of this business journey you probably know: they became one of the biggest foodservice enterprises.

Wizard of Oz MVP

Sometimes great work that could be done automatically, at the initial stage of your business development can be replaced by human assistance. The magic of this type of MVP is that customers think everything happens in accordance with automated algorithms, though actually this part of functionality is completed by people.

If your product needs complex functionality, but you want first to check the practicality of your business idea, you can choose the path paved by Nick Swinmurn. The entrepreneur decided to figure out if customers are ready to buy shoes online, but he couldn’t afford to have his own store at that moment. He focused on building a comfortable online showcase in order to help customers find what they want. And as they booked a pair of boots, he went to the ordinary shop, bought it and shipped it to the buyer. In this way he proved the idea that people have a real willingness to buy shoes online. That story describes how world famous Zappos was founded.

You can follow this example and fulfill the unseen part of work manually. And only after the concept is confirmed to invest in automation of the process.

How to select features for MVP and assess whether it’s successful

You can put on your potential customers shoes and ask yourself which features matter to get results using the app. Write down all the ideas you’ve got. After this kind of brainstorming with your team you can get over to the next step, and prioritize the features you’ve written. Now it’s time to subdivide the features into three groups.

Must-have. Will the customer be able to get results without this feature? If you answered «no», that means the feature is vitally important for the product and should be included in this list.

For example, imagine you’re doing a food delivery service. It’s obvious that the user will need such a function as «book delivery». This is a must-have feature. As for the opportunities to add the selected dishes to the list of favorite foods, it’s optional and can belong to the next group.

Should-have. These functions are highly desirable as they make the existence of the product much more pleasant for users due to its better convenience and flexibility. For example, the food delivery service will be more comfortable for usage if it has a customer support chat: people want to be sure they can solve any problem fast and effortlessly.

Won’t have. Here you can collect features that make the app more attractive, but there’s no instant necessity to deliver them. For example, our food delivery service can include the service of recommendations that guides people to choose an appropriate dish. It helps customers to make their choice more consciously and find what they need faster. But it’s not essential for the viability of the product at the beginning.

This approach known as the Moscow technique equips you with knowledge of how to prioritize the functions. Strongly, the features you’ve included into the first group is an MVP. But the stick is that there are no strong restrictions on which features to select. Only you can decide which features actually can be realized in the first version. So, if you feel it is a highly desirable and valuable feature from other groups, you can add it to the list.

All your decisions should be guided by ideas to transfer the product’ values to customers. Respectively, the value of any features depends on the specifics of the project. If you’re designing the food delivery service based on recommendations, this feature becomes a must-have.

Test and improve. This is the only way to get a result that satisfies your audience. There are several signs that make your MVP effective: it looks inviting and trendy, it helps customers navigate effortlessly and it solves their problems fast and effectively. If all these conditions are present, customers will willingly pay you for service, and it says the project has a great future.

