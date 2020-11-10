Only in infrastructure, Eta leaves damages of ¢8.5 billion

QCOSTARICA – Isolated communities, damaged bridges and roads are just some of the damages caused by Eta’s indirect influence in the country, amounting to ¢8,.5 billion colones.

That is the estimate of damages to infrastructure according to Alexander Solís, executive president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

“In the national road network there are 79 reports of impact on some sections of roads, 3 bridges, 4 vados (a shallow place with good footing where a river or stream may be crossed by wading, or inside a vehicle getting its wheels wet), among other damages and this accounts for approximately ¢8.5 billion according to Conavi reports so far,” said Solis.

According to the CNE head, the evaluation of the damages in the agricultural and housing sector is pending.

“We have some preliminary estimates such as effects on 325,000 people, 29 communities with some or total access problems during this emergency, which made it impossible for them to be given assistance for a few days. 67 cantons reported emergency situations and losses. As for the water supply, 20 systems had some reports of damage, most of them are already rehabilitated, ICE reported 59 ‘averias’ (problems) with electrical services,” he explained.

Officials from the CNE and various entities continue to carry out damage assessments in different parts of the country.

The Southern Zone (Zona Sur) the most affected.

“We are also quantifying impacts in the Central Pacific, which also had the influence, but definitely the South Zone is the most affected, particularly the cantons of Coto Brus, Corredores and Golfito, it is necessary to specify information from Buenos Aires,: said Solis.

Solís indicated that the affectation by Eta is in addition to projects still pending from Hurricane Otto (in November 2016) and Tropical Storm Nate (October 2017), some because they are still underway, while others require preliminary studies that have been in progress for a long time or do not have the necessary resources to carry them out.

“We have a great challenge when it comes to quantifying the losses of this event, because resources are scarce, there is little availability, we are already with the institutions identifying sources of financing and from the Legislative Assembly some legislators have offered to see how they adjust some budget items or looking for resources to assign to the emergency decree, but it is still preliminary,” explained Solís.

