Tuesday, 10 November 2020
InfrastructureRedaqted

Only in infrastructure, Eta leaves damages of ¢8.5 billion

by Rico
40

QCOSTARICA – Isolated communities, damaged bridges and roads are just some of the damages caused by Eta’s indirect influence in the country, amounting to ¢8,.5 billion colones.

That is the estimate of damages to infrastructure according to Alexander Solís, executive president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

- Advertisement -

“In the national road network there are 79 reports of impact on some sections of roads, 3 bridges, 4 vados (a shallow place with good footing where a river or stream may be crossed by wading, or inside a vehicle getting its wheels wet), among other damages and this accounts for approximately ¢8.5 billion according to Conavi reports so far,” said Solis.

According to the CNE head, the evaluation of the damages in the agricultural and housing sector is pending.

“We have some preliminary estimates such as effects on 325,000 people, 29 communities with some or total access problems during this emergency, which made it impossible for them to be given assistance for a few days. 67 cantons reported emergency situations and losses. As for the water supply, 20 systems had some reports of damage, most of them are already rehabilitated, ICE reported 59 ‘averias’ (problems) with electrical services,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

Officials from the CNE and various entities continue to carry out damage assessments in different parts of the country.

The Southern Zone (Zona Sur)  the most affected.

“We are also quantifying impacts in the Central Pacific, which also had the influence, but definitely the South Zone is the most affected, particularly the cantons of Coto Brus, Corredores and Golfito, it is necessary to specify information from Buenos Aires,: said Solis.

Solís indicated that the affectation by Eta is in addition to projects still pending from Hurricane Otto (in November 2016) and Tropical Storm Nate (October 2017), some because they are still underway, while others require preliminary studies that have been in progress for a long time or do not have the necessary resources to carry them out.

“We have a great challenge when it comes to quantifying the losses of this event, because resources are scarce, there is little availability, we are already with the institutions identifying sources of financing and from the Legislative Assembly some legislators have offered to see how they adjust some budget items or looking for resources to assign to the emergency decree, but it is still preliminary,” explained Solís.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,224 new cases for Sunday and Monday
Next articleWhat mistakes? Asks Head of AyA
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rains keep 27 isolated communities and 987 people in shelters

National Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Weather conditions in the country in the last few...
Read more

Passages on the Interamericana Sur will be controlled starting this Monday

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Traveling to and from the southern part of Costa...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Rainy onslaught by Hurricane Eta batters Guanacaste

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The central Pacific, as well as Guanacaste and the canton of Upala, in the northern zone (Alajuela), are on an orange alert...
Read more
Reports

Can America avoid an election crisis?

Q Costa Rica -
BRUSSELS – The 2020 U.S. presidential election is unlike any other in living memory. Previous contests have been rancorous and some were described in...
Health

Covid-19 gives way in most of the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has seen a slowdown in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. However, there are four geographic areas to which more attention...
National

Rains keep 27 isolated communities and 987 people in shelters

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Weather conditions in the country in the last few days have improved and getting better every day, however, the presence of rains...
Business

3M moves manufacturing from Costa Rica to other countries in Latin America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The American multinational conglomerate 3M confirmed, this Monday, November 9, that it will transfer its manufacturing operations from Costa Rica to other...
Central America

Eta weakens to tropical storm as it moves through Central America

Q24N -
(UPI) - Hurricane Eta weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday after making landfall in Nicaragua as a powerful Category 4 hurricane a day...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.