PC games for soccer fans

Soccer is the number one sport. And it’s not just a beautiful phrase, which can be an excellent start to the text – it’s a fact. Of course, only porn is more popular than soccer, but I’m not in the mood to write about it today, so it is a game about soccer on the PC that has become the subject of this material. In this selection, we have tried to abstract away as much as possible from well-known series – such as Fifa or Pro Evolution Soccer.

There is no sense in advising you on games you have already played 100%, right? So in this selection will be only those soccer simulators and managers that are not so popular but worth the attention of fans of the genre. And if you want to play online soccer with the possibility of making money, then online casino India is the only option that will suit you.

FIFA

FIFA is a series of soccer simulators. The first game, called FIFA International Soccer, was released in 1993. Then every year were released improved versions of the game were.

At the beginning of the 2000s, many critics expressed their dissatisfaction with few improvements in the gameplay, as EA primarily engaged in adding new leagues and improving game graphics. But as of today, the latest games in the series are unlikely to make you bored. What’s so special about them? Different modes: friendly match, league, cup, career, tasks. Possibility to connect gamepads – you can play against the computer and with your friends. A vast choice of teams and players. In career mode, you play for your favorite club and act as a manager and coach.

Hiring specialists, training schedules, improving your stadium, transfers, and everything else that surrounds the concerns of a club owner is now in your hands. Defend the glory and honor of your club in the national, regional, and world championships! Fulfill the tasks of sponsors to achieve the financial well-being of the club. FIFA Manager is one of the top games about soccer because the gameplay is addictive, physics-driven, and high-quality graphics allow fans to recognize their favorite players from afar.

FIFA Manager Game Series

Release Date: 2006-2013.

Genre: Sports managers, simulator

FIFA Manager is a series of sport manager games; the first of them, named FIFA Soccer Manager, was released in 1997. Since 2005 new games with the modern name FIFA Manager and prefix from 06 to 15 years began to be released. As a rule, every subsequent game was released a year before the first soccer season that was to be played. It is because the developers considered the ratings of clubs and national teams, players’ physical shape, the finance of groups, and many other aspects.

Pro Beach Soccer

Date of release: 2003.

Genre: simulator

Pro Beach Soccer is one of the best soccer simulations of the last decade. Playing in the game, you can visit the best beaches in Asia, Europe, and Latin America at any time of year. Demonstrating complete professionalism, you will be able to reach the skill level of world stars: Eric Cantona, Giulio Salinas, and Amarella.

Spending time training sharpens the technique of performing long and short passes, dribbling, and striking accurate shots. The scorching sun, the beach cheerleaders, the frenetic pace, and the club music make the game interesting and exciting. Pro Beach Soccer has more than 1000 movement of players, changes of weather and time of day, and four beach arenas in championship mode (in Marseille, Rio de Janeiro, Venice, and Bangkok).

Pro Evolution Soccer game series

Release Date: 2004-2019.

Genre: Sports simulator

Pro Evolution Soccer series is considered the main rival of FIFA in the title of the best soccer simulator in the world. The rivalry between Konami and EA plays a positive role, primarily for the players. Before the 2004 release, games in this series were only available for Play Station. However, the popularity of the soccer simulator was enormous, and as a consequence, the game (starting with Pro Evolution Soccer 3) became available for PC.

In PES Simulator, you are given complete freedom in the choice of the style of the game, the absolute control of the ball during the shots at the goal. Each virtual soccer player is identical to the real one, not only in appearance but also in the brand techniques and nuances of facial expressions. The dribbling tempo is similar to the real one. By pressing just a few buttons, the player can change the speed of the ball, throw the ball forward past the opponent and pick it back up, and close the “round” with his body until his teammates enter the free zones.

PRO SOCCER CUP

Date of release: 2002.

Genre: sports, soccer simulator

Soccer: World Cup 2002 game once again proves that soccer is justly considered the most exciting spectacle on earth. It is noteworthy that gathering the most vital national teams on the planet came to people’s minds not so long ago – about 100 years ago. However, passions and battles in soccer arenas have not subsided since then. World Cup is held every four years. A short forced break had to be made only during the Second World War.

Today under the magic influence of the sport came almost the entire male population of the world: more than 40 million people watched the World Cup held in France. You, too, have a chance to participate in the world championship and win the golden trophy!

Please choose one of the 32 most potent teams in the world and play with them through group stage qualification, play-offs, and the final! There are no weak teams here, each worthy of being called the best national team in the world. During the gameplay, you can use dozens of tactical and technical tricks:

Short and long passes

The game on the wall

Daring swings

Fast ball movement

Hitting on the ground and off

Creating artificial offside

Passing from defense to counterattack

Use the entire arsenal to win the coveted trophy!

Urban Freestyle Soccer

Date of release: 2003.

Genre: sport

Urban Freestyle Soccer is a fascinating and original street soccer simulator. Participate in soccer duels on graffiti-painted street courts. Soccer players are created in a unique style: there are cheerful African-Americans and sullen Latinos, rap lovers, Jamaican reggae fans, and many other representatives of various subcultures.

Who is the boss on the block who will not help find out about the fight and the soccer match? Allowed to use a lot of tricks and tricks to play dirty. They will help defeat your opponent. There are over 40 players in the game, each with their arsenal of crown kicks, feints, and signature moves. Episodes will play street rap and duels commented by a man without restraint in expressions. There is a unique training mode for familiarization with the game’s subtleties.

