Monday, 5 October 2020
HQTaxesVAT

Poor households will receive about ¢15,000 a year in 2022 for the refund of VAT to the basic food basket

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
5
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – Families in the 20% of poor households (those whose income is not enough to cover basic needs) in the country will each receive about ¢15,000 a year as a refund of the payment of 1% to the Value Added Tax (VAT) starting in 2022.

The basic basket is currently made up of 195 items in a wide variety of products that exempt from sales tax. However, the tax reform of 2018 established a 1% sales tax on some basic basket items.

The VAT came into force on July 1, 2019, but exempting the basic basket for the first year and then postponed to the fourth and first year (as of 2022). In the proposal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Government explains that it will make the refund directly.

- paying the bills -

“The refund will be made directly to the 20% of households (first two deciles) in the country that receive less monthly income. For the selection of households and the transfer of the refund, the National System of Information and Single Registry of Beneficiaries of the State (Sinirube) will be used,” explained the Government in the proposal document to the International Monetary Fund.

The Minister of Finance, Elian Villegas, explained that, based on the surveys carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Inec), the average household spends about ¢1,500,000 colones a year on basic basket good, and 1% of that is ¢15,000 colones.

As of July 2019, there were about 320,000 households that belonged to the 20%. If poverty exceeds 20%, then all poor households would not be covered, although the majority would.

The objective of the measure is to subtract the regressivity of the tax, meaning that although the tax is the same for everyone, for people with fewer resources (ie the poor) the amount paid represents a greater part of their income.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleTicos advance arrival of Christmas to alleviate the pandemic
Next articleDespitepresident’s message protests and blockades continue this Monday
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Staying at home costs 13% more!

HQ Rico -
On October 1, the 13% Value Added Tax (Impuesto a Valor...
Read more

President signs law that frees tourism of VAT for another year

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado, this Tuesday singed the law that exempts,...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua

Coronavirus in Nicaragua: Parties in Masaya amid the pandemic

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Have Nicaraguans found a way to beat cure COVID-19? Thousands in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, famous for its indigenous roots,...
Read more
Dollar Exchange

Fiscal uncertainty and seasonality influence an increase in the dollar exchange

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The dollar exchange rate has maintained an upward trend for the past two weeks, since September 14, increasing ¢9.11 colones. Between the 14th and...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,156 new cases on Sept 30; Recovered more than active cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  An information update work added 7,138 new people recovered from COVID-19 in Costa Rica on Wednesday, September 30, bringing the number of...
Cartago

Allison Bonilla case: Vertebra and two ribs found in a clandestine dump

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new incursion made by judicial agents and other authorities in the San Jerónimo de Cachí, in Paraíso, Cartago, clandestine dump allowed...
Streaming

14 Best Spanish-Language Shows on Netflix

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) You've watched all there is to watch on Netflix. Or have you? What about some non–English-language programming? With originals and licensed shows from all...
Confidential

Costa Rica model chosen Bikini Team model of the month

Luis Morales -
COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL - Bikini Team announced the choice of Costa Rica's Karina Ramos for their October 2020 Model of the Month.   "Karina is a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.