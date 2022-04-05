Tuesday 5 April 2022
President-elect opposes plan to reduce fuel prices by ¢100

By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢654.27 Buy

¢663.12 Sell

05 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – President-elect Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday he is opposed to the current Congress firmly allowing a decrease of up to ¢100 in the price of fuel.

Congress recently approved a new substitute text to lower fuel prices, however, the current Ministry of Finance announced its refusal, taking into account the impact on state finances.

The President-elect emphasized that a gap of ¢250 billion colones will be generated for the State, for which he hopes that the initiative will not advance.

Legislator for the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), Erwen Masís, proponent of the initiative, expressed his disagreement with the request of the President-elect

Regarding the cost of living, the person in charge of the Rodrigo Chaves transition team, legislator and 2022 presidential candidate, Natalia Díaz, said that she will work with the person who arrives at the Ministry of Economy to promote a decree to lower the price of rice.

Days ago, the President-elect, Rodrigo Chaves, had assured that his first executive decrees would be focused on reducing the cost of living and medicines.

