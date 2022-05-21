Saturday 21 May 2022
type here...
Search

Price of fuels above ¢1,000 proposed

The proposal will now go to public consultation and then be approved or rejected.

EconomyFuel PricesNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Price of fuels above ¢1,000 proposed

QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority (Aresep) - Autoridad Reguladora...
Read more

Fifth wave of covid-19 continues to advance: 100 people would infect 121

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

The challenge of the new government: a more inclusive Costa Rica that integrates its migrant population

(CONFIDENCIAL) I’m a journalist and also a Nicaraguan immigrant....
Read more

“Listening is essential to perceive reality”, Bishops on meeting with President

QCOSTARICA The Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica is listed as one of the countries with the most “sugar daddies”

QCOSTARICA - The term "sugar daddy" was born to...
Read more

Jill Biden visits Costa Rica this weekend

QCOSTARICA - The first lady of the United States,...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves and journalists clash for the truth. Who is lying?

QCOSTARICA - In the second week of the new...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢672.96 Buy

¢679.41 small> Sell

21 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Regulatory Authority (Aresep) – Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos – presented, this Friday, a request for an increase, that would bring the price of gasoline in Costa Rica above ¢1,000 a liter.

This is the first extraordinary adjustment calculated and requested by the regulatory authority after the change in methodology was approved at the beginning of May.

- Advertisement -

The increase, which would apply in June, would be ¢104 for a liter of super, ¢91 for regular and ¢104 for diesel.

With this adjustment, a liter of super would go from ¢958 to ¢1,062, regular from ¢933 to ¢1,024 and diesel from ¢908 to ¢1,012.

Mario Mora, Mayor of Energy of ARESEP, explained that the war in Ukraine generates uncertainty and extraordinary pressure in the oil markets, for which the import of hydrocarbons experiences a strong increase. In addition, they justify it in international inflation and in the behavior of the dollar exchange rate.

The proposal will now go to public consultation and then be approved or rejected.

Typically, Costa Rica’s refinery that refines nothing, the Refinadora Costarricense de Petroleo (RECOPE), makes a request to the ARESEP for an adjustment in fuel prices, to which the Regulatory Authority holds a public consultation and the approves or rejects the request.

In this case, the ARESEP, after holding the public consultation, will then approve or reject its own request.

- Advertisement -

Also, would be the first time in the history of Costa Rica that the price per liter of fuel exceeds one thousand colones.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFifth wave of covid-19 continues to advance: 100 people would infect 121
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Gasoline would drop by ¢28 and diesel by ¢43 due to changes in Aresep’s methodology

QCOSTARICA - As the headline reads, we are in for a...
Read more

RECOPE urges ARESEP to lower gasoline prices

QCOSTARICA - In another episode of their recent friction, the Refinadora...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Tourists will be urged to maintain the use of the mask

QCOSTARICA - Respectful of the government's decision to eliminate...
Fuel Prices

Price of fuels above ¢1,000 proposed

QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority (Aresep) - Autoridad Reguladora...
Paying the bills