The PriceSmart company must pay ¢3 million colones (US$5,300 dollars) to a customer who was served a hamburger with a piece of glove, according to a ruling from the First Civil Court of San José.

In accordance with resolution 86-2020, issued on February 11, the payment attempts to compensate for the moral damage suffered by the woman surnamed Esquivel Meza, for events that occurred on June 17, 2017, in chain’s food area located in Alajuela, reports La Nacion (in Spanish).