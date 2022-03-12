RECOPE requested an increase of up to ¢121 in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican Oil Refinery that refines nothing, RECOPE, requested on Friday a new increase in fuel prices.

According to the request made to the regulating authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), it would be ¢87 more for a liter of super gasoline, ¢85 for regular gasoline and ¢121 for diesel.

In this way, a liter of super gasoline would go from the current ¢822 to ¢909, regular from ¢804 to ¢889, and the diesel from ¢724 to ¢845.

The process now continues with the ARESEP holding public hearings and an ensuing resolution before the end of the month, with higher prices at the pumps in the first days of April.

The new increase request comes 10 days after the entry into force of a previous increase also – ¢57 for a liter of super, ¢56 for regular and ¢53 in the case of diesel – attributed by RECOPE to the armed conflict in Ukraine.

