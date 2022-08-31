Reduction in fuel prices approved: up to ¢156

QCOSTARICA – The regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), announced this Wednesday a reduction in fuel prices: ¢145 for a liter of super gasoline, ¢156 for a liter of regular, and ¢129 for diesel.

With the reduction, the prices at the pumps fall below the ¢1,000 mark: super gasoline going from ¢1,101 to ¢956, regular from ¢1,078 to ¢922, and diesel from ¢1,001 to ¢872.

- Advertisement -

A decrease in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was also approved, for example, a 25 gallon tank, the typical used in homes across the country, will drop ¢500 colones.

The changes will come into effect the day after their publication in La Gaceta, that could come as early as Friday.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related