Wednesday 31 August 2022
type here...
Search

Reduction in fuel prices approved: up to ¢156

New price is expected to be in effect by the weekend

EconomyFuel PricesRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

American tourist becomes the ten millionth passenger at the Guanacaste airport

QCOSTARICA - The 10 millionth passenger arrived this Wednesday...
Read more

Reduction in fuel prices approved: up to ¢156

QCOSTARICA - The regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de...
Read more

Recreational cannabis offers “a world of opportunities” in tourism, employment, investment and health for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - If Costa Rica decriminalizes recreational cannabis, it...
Read more

Heavier than normal rains expected for September and October

QCOSTARICA - The months of September and October are...
Read more

Dekra’s election as operator of the RTV is appealed

QCOSTARICA - The Office of the Comptroller General of...
Read more

Ligia Madrigal will try to become the first Costa Rican to reach the top of Mount Everest

QCOSTARICA - Athlete Ligia Madrigal hopes to become the...
Read more

Young woman and friends assaulted in Santa Ana wind farm

QCOSTARICA (La Nacion) Amanda Castro and her friends decided...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢646.07 Buy

¢653.86 Sell

31 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), announced this Wednesday a reduction in fuel prices: ¢145 for a liter of super gasoline, ¢156 for a liter of regular, and ¢129 for diesel.

With the reduction, the prices at the pumps fall below the ¢1,000 mark: super gasoline going from ¢1,101 to ¢956, regular from ¢1,078 to ¢922, and diesel from ¢1,001 to ¢872.

- Advertisement -

A decrease in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was also approved, for example, a 25 gallon tank, the typical used in homes across the country, will drop ¢500 colones.

The changes will come into effect the day after their publication in La Gaceta, that could come as early as Friday.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleRecreational cannabis offers “a world of opportunities” in tourism, employment, investment and health for Costa Rica
Next articleAmerican tourist becomes the ten millionth passenger at the Guanacaste airport
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

RECOPE proposes a reduction of up to ¢156 in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) - Costa Rica...
Read more

President Chaves wants to set ‘ceiling’ on gasolline prices

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves, on Wednesday, requested a law initiative...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Labor

New holiday for the “Día de la persona Negra” is moved to Sunday, September 4

QCOSTARICA - This year Costa Rica will celebrate a...
National

“Late” vehicles mayget an RTV appointment until September 19

QCOSTARICA - Owners/drivers of vehicles that did or could...
Paying the bills