Safety recommendations on your travels for the end of the year parties

Schedule the trip in advance and do not forget the mask is among your armor against covid

QCOSTARICA – The New Year is around the corner and with it the parties at the office or homes of relatives and friends, sharing great food, with a good wine, beer, and cocktails, so it is good to prepare yourself regarding how to get to and from these celebrations. Safely.

Manuela Bedoya, Uber’s Safety Communication Manager for the Andean, Central American and Caribbean region, about safety tips so that users can move about more reliably.

“I would like to start by recommending that, as it is one of the times of the year with the highest demand, it is recommended to order the vehicle in advance since the wait can be longer and choose the option of dividing the payment in shared trips.

“Collaborating partners are more willing to take the trips of all users who wish to be in Uber Mode at the end of the year,” said Bedoya.

These are five of the main recommendations that Manuela Bedoya shared regarding travel safety for the end of the year.

Without a mask, there is no trip. Although the vaccination rate continues to increase, during the holidays we cannot let our guard down. To do this, Uber has a mask use verification tool through a selfie for users and driver partners.

Trip verification by PIN.

Ride Sharing.

Ridecheck technology.

Call 911. In the event of an emergency, this button allows you to dial 911 directly from the application. When pressed, the current location and trip information are displayed on the screen so that it can be easily shared with the authorities.

Have a safe and happy holiday from all of us at the Q.

