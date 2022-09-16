Friday 16 September 2022
type here...
Search

Sale of the BCR required 38 votes

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Sale of the BCR required 38 votes

QCOSTARICA - The Department of Technical Services of the...
Read more

Bill to delcare October 25 “day of the short person”

QCOSTARICA - A new bill seeks to declare October...
Read more

Today, Septembet 15, NOT a legal holiday in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - While many activities are being held today,...
Read more

Panama seeks to position itself as a destination for companies that wish to strengthen the supply chain

Q24N (La Estrella) "We are working to position ourselves...
Read more

Southwest strengthens air connectivity in Costa Rica with two new flights

QCOSTARICA - Southwest Airlines announced two new flights and...
Read more

4th case of monkey pox confirmed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health confirmed the fourth...
Read more

Government sets BCR value at US$1.78 Billion Dollars

QCOSTARICA - The government of Rodrigo Chaves has set...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢629.34 Buy

¢636.97 Sell

16 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Department of Technical Services of the Legislative Assembly confirmed that the bill to authorize the sale of the Bank of Costa Rica (BCR) required a “qualified marjority”, that is the approval vote of 38 of the 55 legislators that make up Congress.

This is contrary to the words of President Rodrigo Chaves earlier this week, stating that the bill, now before the Legislative Assembly, would need a simple majority vote, that is 29 votes for endorsement of the sale.

- Advertisement -

This opened a debate between the legislative fractions.

A report from the Department of Technical Services indicated that “in the case of state-owned banks, a qualified majority is required in the case of disposing of the sale of the shares to private parties who would become the owners.”

The leader of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC) legislative faction, María Marta Carballo, explained that Technical Services explained that if the sale is made to another commercial bank of the State, it would be a different matter.

And, where are the resources that the State earns in case of selling the bank directed? Carballo added that bill, if approved would become law, could specify where the resources, that is the money from the sale, could be directed and/or spent on.

 

report
Technical services
sale

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBill to delcare October 25 “day of the short person”
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Government sets BCR value at US$1.78 Billion Dollars

QCOSTARICA - The government of Rodrigo Chaves has set an initial...
Read more

Selling of the INS, BICSA and BCR would be an ‘drop in the bucket’ for the debt

QCOSTARICA (Semanario Universidad) Selling the Banco Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA)...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Tourism

Southwest strengthens air connectivity in Costa Rica with two new flights

QCOSTARICA - Southwest Airlines announced two new flights and...
Economic Recovery

Costa Rica’s economic activity maintains a slowdown trend

QCOSTARICA - The trend of economic decline continues in...
Paying the bills