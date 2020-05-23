Saturday, 23 May 2020
DONATE
Economy

Ford hires company in Costa Rica for 100,000 key parts for artificial ventilators

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ford Motor Company transformed one of its production lines to become an assembler of artificial ventilators...
Read more
Pura Vida

December 1 is a new holiday in Costa Rica: “Abolition of the Army Day”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA) Make a note on your calendar, December 1 is now officially a holiday in Costa Rica, the day of the abolition of the...
Read more
Health

Foreign Trade Minister: ‘Nicaragua would prefer that we return to the original state of affairs prepandemia’

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Nicaragua has not responded to the options that Costa Rica presented to resolve the situation of commercial transport at the border, due to...
Read more
Nicaragua

Dozens of Americans leave Nicaragua due to increases in Covid-19

Q24N -
(QCOSTARICA) Dozens of Americans left Nicaragua on Wednesday on an emergency flight authorized by the U.S. Embassy in Managua, in the face of a...
Read more
QBriefly

Father sentenced to 31 Years For Sexual Abuse of Minor Daughter

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The expertise of a doctor of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) revealed that a girl was raped by her own father...
Read more
Health

Hydroxychloroquine: the drug Costa Rica uses successfully to fight covid-19

Rico -
Used in the world for decades in the treatment of malaria, a month ago, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) decided to apply...
View Post
News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
View Post
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
View Post
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
View Post
Argentina

Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler

Q Costa Rica -
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
View Post
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA