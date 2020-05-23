Saturday, 23 May 2020
Ford hires company in Costa Rica for 100,000 key parts for artificial ventilators

(QCOSTARICA) The Ford Motor Company transformed one of its production lines to become an assembler of artificial ventilators for intensive care patients by covid-19....
Pura Vida

December 1 is a new holiday in Costa Rica: “Abolition of the Army Day”

QCOSTARICA) Make a note on your calendar, December 1 is now officially a holiday in Costa Rica, the day of the abolition of the...
Health

Foreign Trade Minister: ‘Nicaragua would prefer that we return to the original state of affairs prepandemia’

(QCOSTARICA) Nicaragua has not responded to the options that Costa Rica presented to resolve the situation of commercial transport at the border, due to...
Nicaragua

Dozens of Americans leave Nicaragua due to increases in Covid-19

Q24N -
(QCOSTARICA) Dozens of Americans left Nicaragua on Wednesday on an emergency flight authorized by the U.S. Embassy in Managua, in the face of a...
