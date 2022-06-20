Selling price of the dollar exceeds ¢700

QCOSTARICA – The millions of dollars invested (spent) by the Central Bank to stop the continuing rise in the dollar exchange seem to have been for not.

This Monday, the sell price of the dollar reached ¢701 colones at the Banco General and ¢700 at three other financial entities: BCT, Cafsa, and Comeca, while the others, including Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), Banco Nacional (BN), Scotiabank and BAC, among others, are holding at ¢699, according to the latest update from the Central Bank.

While at Global Exchange, the exchange house located at the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) international airport, the sell is at ¢801 and at the Teledolar exchange house, ¢705.

The week before last, before the Central Bank investment of more than US$70 million dollars, the ¢700 mark was hit by one bank for less than a day. But not seven financial entities at the same time.

