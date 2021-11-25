Thursday 25 November 2021
type here...
Search

Seven drivers will pay ¢105 million for crashing the new trains

Seven crashes involving the urban train were recorded between May and October this year

NationalGreater Metropolitan AreaRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Seven drivers will pay ¢105 million for crashing the new trains

QCOSTARICA - Seven drivers who collided with the new...
Read more

Cold thrust maintains accelerated winds and cold in the country

QCOSTARICA - Cold thrust number four will continue to...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado achieves the worst rating of his entire term

QCOSTARICA - With only several months to go before...
Read more

Global Green Growth Institute will open a headquarters for Latin America in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) -...
Read more

Costa Rica reaches 90% of the target population with at least one anticovid dose

QCOSTARICA - This week, Costa Rica reached 90.3% of...
Read more

UN evidences hate speech towards women in politics in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (EFE) The United Nations (UN) reported on Tuesday...
Read more

18 Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers (Cheap & Instant)

Powered by quick tweets and hashtags, Twitter lead generation...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Seven drivers who collided with the new trains of the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) will have to pay ¢105 million colones  (US$165,000) for the cost of repairing the machines.

Collisions with the urban trains are a common occurrence in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM)

The collisions occurred between May 26 and October 11 of this year, according to data provided by the Incofer.

In the first two cases, Incofer had to request extensions to the claims against the drivers because it failed to charge them for all of the repairs. Although from the beginning it had asked of them US$18,832 and US$5,995, respectively, it only charged US$4,907 to each one, so it had to start new processes.

- Advertisement -

For the third case, a charge of US$14,380 was made to the driver and owner of a pick-up vehicle who did not stop and collided with the train DMU 3126-76, on the morning of August 4, 100 meters from the train station of Heredia. That train had already been crashed on July 22 and had not yet been repaired.

In the fourth accident, which occurred on the afternoon of August 27, also in Heredia, the repair costs were US$29,509. This collision left damage to the doors, wheels, panel and covers of the machine.

Regarding the fifth and sixth collisions, repairs were estimated for US$2,623 in both cases, since only the side protection panels of the train cars were affected. These two collisions occurred on October 5 and 11, but on this last day there was also another incident that unleashed the most extensive damage on the entire list.

Seven crashes involving the urban train were recorded between May and October this year

It was a heavy vehicle that was traveling in the Mercedes Sur de Heredia and that, according to Incofer, jumped the stop sign and the preventive traffic light, and invaded the dynamic gauge of the unit and collied with the train head-on. As a result of the blow, the stone remover, the front mask, the left side protection panel and the left door of the train cabin were damaged.

According to the case file, the Incofer was unable to collect the driver’s data, so it had to issue the payment to the company that owns the vehicle, called Transportes Samba J.C. S.A.

In the end, the machine was out of service for a month and caused losses of US¢4.4 million. When considering that sum, the cost of the repairs was US$91,084, a figure that makes it the most onerous of crashes.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCold thrust maintains accelerated winds and cold in the country
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Carlos Alvarado describes as ‘rogue and filthy’ insinuations from legislators about him and Claudia Dobles

QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado described as "rogue and filthy" that...
Read more

Pay for the train with a card? It is now possible on the Cartago-San José route

RICO's DIGEST - This Monday, the incompetent and inefficient railway service,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economic Recovery

Costa Rican exports register the highest growth in the last five years

QCOSTARICA - From January to October of this year,...
Health

Government asks businesses to use voluntarily use the QR code

QCOSTARICA - Given the temporary suspension to the application...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.