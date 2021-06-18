Friday 18 June 2021
type here...
Front PageRedaqted

Since 2018 MECO has received contracts from the State for more than ¢139 billion

Data from the Comptroller General reveal that most of the contracts came from municipalities.

by Rico
17

QCOSTARICA – Almost ¢140 billion colones (US$227 million dollars) is the amount the MECO construction company was able to snare for public works contracts between 2018 and June 2021.

Data from the Comptroller General reveal that most of the contracts came from municipalities.

Specifically, it is ¢139,219,247,219, according to the information available from the “Consultations on Administrative Contracting” portal of the Contraloría General de la República (CGR), the Comptroller General.

- Advertisement -

According to the CGR, the company achieved contracts with local governments for more than ¢107 billion.

Read more: OIJ investgiation into road works corruption leads to inquiries in Panama

On the other hand, the central government and other autonomous institutions awarded contracts that exceeded ¢31.8 billion.

A municipality that contributed big to MECO contracts was that of Carrillo, Guanacaste, for more than ¢50.9 million for the “improvement of the cantonal road”, in 2018.

- Advertisement -

The municipality of Pococí for his part contributed the sum of ¢32.6 million, a figure that includes a contract for 2021 for “improvement of the asphalt road network and placement of hot asphalt mix.”

Of the provincial capitals of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), the one that spent the most on contracts with MECO was Cartago, with ¢1.9 billion (¢1,910,484,456). The capital city of San Jose settled accounts with this company in just over ¢457.5 million.

Big slices

Although, as stated, most of the ¢139 billion that MECO received came from local governments, and in fact, some of them signed decidedly large contracts, the reality is that many of the contracts made with municipalities are not for large amounts.

Some institutions did represent on their own a more than a generous contribution to the coffers of the construction company.

As expected, the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) leads this list with more than ¢15.6 billion, followed by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, over ¢6.4 billion.

- Advertisement -

Some of the juiciest contracts awarded to MECO have to do with paving cantonal roads. (Photo: Miriet Ábrego)

Two data that draw attention are that the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) signed contracts with MECO for more than ¢4.2 billion, while the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT),  for ¢20.5 billion.

On the other hand, the Presidencia (Executive Branch) reported on specific works contracted with this company. In the first place, the construction of the new bridge over the Virilla River on Route 32, between Tibás and Santo Domingo, was consigned for an amount of $22.3 million dollars. This project was financed by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and was executed by Consorcio Virilla 32 S.A., made up of MECO and the Spanish company Puentes y Calzadas.

The overpass in the Rotonda Garantías Sociales was also noted, for US$16.7 million. In this case, together with MECO, the execution was in charge of Conavi, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (Unops).

Finally, the binational bridge in Sixaola for US$25 million. Those funds came in part from the governments of Mexico and Panama. In this case, under the figure of the Sixaola Binational Consortium, the executors were MECO and the Mexican companies Cal & Mayor y Asociados, and Mexpresa.

Article was translated and adapted from the Semanario Universidad. Read the original here.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleNathalie Álvarez Mesén’s feature debut, Clara Sola, ready for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight
Next articleThe Best Sports To Play On A Beach
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

OIJ investigation into road works corruption leads to inquiries in Panama

QCOSTARICA - The prestige of the company of some of the...
Read more

Construction companies that paid alleged bribes would be disqualified for ten years

QCOSTARICA - If it is proven in a final judgment that...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 17: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

News

Informants assisted OIJ in corruption investigations, says the minister

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The investigation into alleged bribery of public officials in exchange for contracts for road works, received help from informants within the Consejo...
Front Page

Since 2018 MECO has received contracts from the State for more than ¢139 billion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost ¢140 billion colones (US$227 million dollars) is the amount the MECO construction company was able to snare for public works contracts...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Restrictions allowed a decrease in Covid-19 and prevented hospital collapse

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A moderate decline in new cases for the third consecutive week allowed the hospital system to avoid the dreaded collapse and rapid...
News

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister absent from the summit of Central American presidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Ortega government sent its ambassador to Costa Rica, Duilio Hernández, as its representative to the summit of Central American presidents...
Turrialba

Heavy downpours generated the first phreatic eruption of this year at the Turrialba volcano

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Several residents of La Pastora, La Central and Monte Calas, in the vicinity of the Turrialba volcano, heard a loud rumbling early...
National

Bribed with cars, sexual favors and money in exchange for road works contracts

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The OIJ uncovered a big pothole on Monday when it was announced that public officials had allied with construction companies that, apparently,...
Front Page

Central America is back in the news for the wrong reasons, Costa Rica is once again the exception

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Osta Rica has been the epicenter of regional diplomacy in recent days. The successive visits of the Secretary of State of the...
Vaccine

College of Physicians negotiates donation of a million and a half vaccines against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This week there could be very good news for the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic if the College of...
Disasters

Plate rupture has potential for stronger quakes

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The 5.7-magnitude tremor, felt at 5:27 pmon Thursday, occurred in a maritime zone with the potential for stronger earthquakes, explained Ivonne Arroyo,...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.