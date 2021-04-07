Super gasoline costs today ¢700!

QCOSTARICA – The dreaded increase has been announced for April. The regulatory authority approved what is the fourth consecutive increase since the beginning of the year, on Friday, March 26.

It had been expected that the increase would take effect during Semana Santa, however, the approval was not published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, until Tuesday, April 6.

Thus, today, the price of gasoline at the pumps across the country costs ¢57 colones more, from ¢643 to ¢700 colones for a liter of super gasoline; ¢55 colones more, from ¢628 to ¢683 for a litre of regular; and ¢36 more, from ¢536 to ¢572 for a liter of diesel.

What the increase means in real terms for the pocketbooks of drivers is shelling out an additional ¢2,280 colones to fill a 40 liter tank with super; ¢2.200 for regular.

But, it’s not just gasoline prices that were hiked this morning, also LP gas and aviation fuel, among others.

