Taking your pet for a ride? Careful of a fine of ¢100 Mil

QCOSTARICA – If you are taking your dog or cat with you on vacation, be very careful and avoid a fine of ¢100,000 colones.

Although the Traffic Law does not stipulate anything about how pets should be in the vehicle, there is an article that could land you a fine.

While driving, the law states that you must not do anything other than drive. Thus, if you have a dog, cat, or other pet on your lap while driving and are caught by a transito (traffic official), you would be fined.

The fine is equivalent to say using a cell phone without the device known as a hands-free device while driving.

In addition, if the pet is traveling loose, it could do something inappropriate that distracts or causes, you, the driver to have to lose control.

The recommendation is to belt your pet to the seat, as shown in the photo or accompanied by another person, to ensure that it does not cause distractions or jump out of an open window.

