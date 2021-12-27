Monday 27 December 2021
Taking your pet for a ride? Careful of a fine of ¢100 Mil

Redaqted
By Rico
Shutterstock
QCOSTARICA – If you are taking your dog or cat with you on vacation, be very careful and avoid a fine of ¢100,000 colones.

Shutterstock

Although the Traffic Law does not stipulate anything about how pets should be in the vehicle, there is an article that could land you a fine.

While driving, the law states that you must not do anything other than drive. Thus, if you have a dog, cat, or other pet on your lap while driving and are caught by a transito (traffic official), you would be fined.

The fine is equivalent to say using a cell phone without the device known as a hands-free device while

In addition, if the pet is traveling loose, it could do something inappropriate that distracts or causes, you, the driver to have to lose control.

The recommendation is to belt your pet to the seat, as shown in the photo or accompanied by another person, to ensure that it does not cause distractions or jump out of an open window.

 

 

Previous articleCosta Rica registers three new cases of omicron; total now 4
Next articleWhat is the government doing while omicron expands in Costa Rica?
