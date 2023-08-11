The Pros and Cons of Working From Home

The height of the pandemic forced us to alter our lives to accommodate the many quarantine and lockdown restrictions that were being implemented, and this also managed to infiltrate our work lives. To sustain business operations and minimize risks and losses, companies decided to transition to a fully online work setup, which allowed employees to experience new flexibility in their productivity.

Even now that the worst of the pandemic is now behind us, it seems that the pandemic has permanently transformed the business landscape as many companies are still choosing to continue with this mode of work after seeing all the benefits that it has yielded in the last few years. Here are some of the benefits that company owners and employees alike have been enjoying, as well as some setbacks to consider.

Pro: More Flexibility and Savings

- Advertisement -

The pandemic has challenged and redefined our understanding of productivity and work. Before the pandemic, we believed that quality work could only happen in a professional setting and space like an office, but the work-from-home setup has forced us to extend beyond this association as employees worked from the comfort of their own homes instead.

The work-from-home setup has allowed many workers to experience a healthy work-life balance possibly for the first time, with work no longer being bound to a specific geographical location. Not only does this allow employees to better manage their work and personal schedules more easily, but it also increases the amount of time and money saved that would have been spent on a long and exhausting commute otherwise.

Con: Lack of Social Interaction

One downside to working from home is that employees are no longer able to casually converse and interact with their coworkers and colleagues. The great thing about working in an office is that you’re constantly surrounded by people, which means that there’s not as much opportunity to feel lonely and isolated. This cannot be said for the work-from-home setup.

While working from home often entails an official communication channel such as Slack or Microsoft Teams, these conversations are much less fulfilling as the interpersonal aspect of it is severely reduced and restricted. However, many employees can counter these negative feelings by meeting up with other employees to work in a coffee shop or restaurant, or even by increasing the amount of scheduled dates with friends and loved ones.

Pro: More Diversified Talent Acquisition

Hiring processes before the pandemic heavily considered a candidate’s residency and address, but this is no longer a concern when working from home. In fact, employers may find that this more flexible approach to work can increase the quality of hires. With the work-from-home setup, companies can now extend their talent acquisition efforts to reach a much more diverse pool of candidates as geographical location is no longer a restriction.

Certain stages such as application processing and interviews may also be streamlined with the use of technology and the Internet, which means that employers will also be able to screen and meet with more candidates efficiently.

Con: Difficulty in Monitoring and Management

- Advertisement -

Companies that aren’t prepared for the full implications of the work-from-home setup may find it much harder to manage employees regularly. While the office setting allows supervisors to easily watch over employees from time to time, this isn’t something that can be done in the context of remote work. This may lead to concerns regarding accountability and quality of performance, which may warrant an entirely new system to be put into place.

Pro: Increased Productivity

Many employees may find that they are more productive when working from home due to reduced distractions and pressures, as well as a more personalized work environment. The work-from-home setup also allows employees to reduce their risk of contracting any illnesses or viruses that would have been difficult to mitigate in an office setting, which means that they’ll inevitably take much fewer sick days and will be able to get much more done.

Starting a new company in Singapore can be incredibly exciting, but it also comes with a wide range of applications and requirements. Fortunately, WealthBridge is here to take all the paperwork off your hands so that you can focus on creating the best business possible. With years of experience incorporating Singaporean businesses across a wide range of industries, our professionals are ready to help you through every step of the way.

Visit the official WealthBridge website at https://www.wealthbridgecs.com/sg/incorporation to learn more about how you can turn your dreams into reality!

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related